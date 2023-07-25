BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.16

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) will pay a dividend of $0.16 on the 18th of August. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 5.0%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

BCB Bancorp's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, BCB Bancorp has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Taking data from its last earnings report, calculating for the company's payout ratio shows 26%, which means that BCB Bancorp would be able to pay its last dividend without pressure on the balance sheet.

EPS is set to fall by 11.3% over the next 12 months. But if the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the future payout ratio could be 30%, which we would consider to be quite comfortable looking forward, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

BCB Bancorp Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.48 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.64. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 2.9% a year over that time. While the consistency in the dividend payments is impressive, we think the relatively slow rate of growth is less attractive.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. We are encouraged to see that BCB Bancorp has grown earnings per share at 27% per year over the past five years. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

We Really Like BCB Bancorp's Dividend

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for BCB Bancorp that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

