BCH Files 2022 20F Annual Report

Banco de Chile
·1 min read
Banco de Chile

SANTIAGO, CHILE / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2023 / Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) announced today the filing of its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 (the "2022 Annual Report") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

The 2022 Annual Report can be accessed by visiting the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, and can also be found at Banco de Chile's website, www.bancochile.cl, under Investor Relations. In addition, shareholders may receive a hard copy of Banco de Chile's 2022 Annual Report, including the audited financial statements included in such report, free of charge, by requesting a copy within a reasonable period of time from the Banco de Chile's Investor Relations Office, at ir@bancochile.cl.

