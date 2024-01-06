Is The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY) Potentially Undervalued?

The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a significant share price rise of 55% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. While good news for shareholders, the company has traded much higher in the past year. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s take a look at Beachbody Company’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Beachbody Company?

Great news for investors – Beachbody Company is still trading at a fairly cheap price. Our valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $17.17, but it is currently trading at US$11.25 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that Beachbody Company’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Beachbody Company?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 75% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Beachbody Company. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since BODY is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BODY for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy BODY. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. For example, we've found that Beachbody Company has 4 warning signs (1 can't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

