Beacon Roofing Supply Inc Insider Sells Company Shares

Jason Taylor, President, West Division of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN), executed a sale of 1,806 shares in the company on December 20, 2023, according to a SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider's total sales over the past year amount to 5,764 shares, with no recorded purchases in the same period.

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc is a publicly traded company that specializes in the distribution of roofing materials and related building products. The company's offerings cater to both residential and commercial markets, providing a range of products for construction and renovation projects.

The insider transaction history at Beacon Roofing Supply Inc indicates a trend of more insider sales than purchases over the past year, with a total of 14 insider sales and 4 insider buys.

On the date of the insider's most recent transaction, Beacon Roofing Supply Inc's shares were priced at $88.75, resulting in a market capitalization of $5.597 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.07, suggesting that the shares are Fairly Valued when compared to the GF Value of $82.61. The GF Value is a proprietary valuation metric used by GuruFocus, which is derived from historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's historical performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and stakeholders often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the insider's perspective on the value and prospects of the company. While the sale of shares by an insider may not necessarily indicate a negative outlook, it is one of many factors market participants may consider in their analysis of the company.

