Beam Communications Holdings Limited's (ASX:BCC) Stock Has Seen Strong Momentum: Does That Call For Deeper Study Of Its Financial Prospects?

Beam Communications Holdings (ASX:BCC) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 21% over the last month. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Beam Communications Holdings' ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Beam Communications Holdings is:

3.5% = AU$603k ÷ AU$17m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every A$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated A$0.03 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Beam Communications Holdings' Earnings Growth And 3.5% ROE

As you can see, Beam Communications Holdings' ROE looks pretty weak. Even when compared to the industry average of 8.8%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. Despite this, surprisingly, Beam Communications Holdings saw an exceptional 37% net income growth over the past five years. Therefore, there could be other reasons behind this growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Next, on comparing Beam Communications Holdings' net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 37% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Beam Communications Holdings''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Beam Communications Holdings Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Given that Beam Communications Holdings doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that Beam Communications Holdings has some positive attributes. Despite its low rate of return, the fact that the company reinvests a very high portion of its profits into its business, no doubt contributed to its high earnings growth. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. To know the 3 risks we have identified for Beam Communications Holdings visit our risks dashboard for free.

