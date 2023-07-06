Bear Creek Mining Corporation (CVE:BCM): When Will It Breakeven?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Bear Creek Mining Corporation's (CVE:BCM) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. With the latest financial year loss of US$23m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$30m, the CA$82m market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Bear Creek Mining will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 3 of the Canadian Metals and Mining analysts is that Bear Creek Mining is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$6.5m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 98% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Bear Creek Mining given that this is a high-level summary, though, keep in mind that typically a metal and mining business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource mined and stage at which the company is operating. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 24% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

