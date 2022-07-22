U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,961.63
    -37.32 (-0.93%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,899.29
    -137.61 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,834.11
    -225.50 (-1.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,806.88
    -29.81 (-1.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.09
    -1.26 (-1.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,725.30
    +11.90 (+0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    18.49
    -0.23 (-1.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0220
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7830
    -0.1270 (-4.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1998
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.0500
    -1.3170 (-0.96%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,733.02
    -298.83 (-1.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    509.81
    -9.44 (-1.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,276.37
    +5.86 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,914.66
    +111.66 (+0.40%)
     

UPDATE – The Becker Milk Company Limited: 2022 Annual Financial Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Becker Milk Company Limited
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BCKMF

TORONTO, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Becker Milk Company Limited (the “Company”) (TSX-BEK.B) is pleased to report the results for the year ended April 30, 2022.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Total revenues for the year ended April 30, 2022 were $2,670,042 compared to $3,097,155 for the same period in 2021;

  • Net operating income for the year was $2,121,894 compared to $2,367,836 in 2021;

  • Net income for the year was $3.13 per share, compared to $1.96 per share in 2021.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Net operating income for the year ended April 30, 2022 decreased $245,942 to $2,121,894 as compared with the previous year, primarily as a result of non-recurring adjustments to property revenue resulting from completion of negotiations with Mac’s Convenience Stores Inc. regarding base rents for most of its locations. In determining net operating income the revenue reduction was partially offset by lower property operating expenses.

 

Year ended

 

April 30

 

2022

 

2021

 

Property revenue

$2,630,175

 

$3,024,970

 

Finance income

39,867

 

72,185

 

Total revenues

$2,670,042

 

$3,097,155

 

 

 

 

Net income attributable to common and special shareholders

$5,665,984

 

$3,536,378

 

 

 

 

Average common and special shares outstanding

1,808,360

 

1,808,360

 

 

 

 

Income per share

$3.13

 

$1.96

 

 

 

 

 

Year ended

 

April 30

 

2022

 

2021

 

Property revenue

$2,630,175

 

$3,024,970

 

Property operating expenses

(508,281

)

(657,134

)

Net operating income

$2,121,894

 

$2,367,836

 


Components of the $2,129,606 decrease in net income for the year ended April 30, 2022 compared to the year ended April 30, 2021 are:

 

Changes in net income - Year ended April 30, 2022

compared to year ended April 30, 2021

 

 

 

 

Provision for environmental liability

 

Increase in fair value adjustment

$2,748,000

 

Decrease in current taxes

76,581

 

Decrease in administrative expenses

43,752

 

Decrease loss on disposal

18,038

 

Decrease in finance income

(32,318

)

Increase strategic review expenses

(99,014

)

Decrease in net operating income

(245,942

)

Increase in deferred tax charges

(379,491

)

Decrease in gain on expropriation settlement

0

 

Increase in net income

$2,129,606

 


The large increase in the fair value adjustment to investment properties resulted from revised assumptions with respect to capitalization rates and market rents reflecting market conditions as at April 30, 2022.


ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

For the year ended April 30, 2022 the Company recorded adjusted funds from operations of $348,427 ($0.19 per share) compared to $757,017 ($0.42 per share) in 2021.

 

 

Year ended

 

 

April 30

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

Net income

$5,665,984

 

$3,536,378

 

Add (deduct) items not affecting cash:

 

 

 

Fair value adjustment to investment properties

(5,993,000

)

(3,245,000

)

 

Loss (gain) on sale of investment properties

4,583

 

22,621

 

 

Tax on gains from sale of property

9,065

 

27,700

 

 

Deferred income taxes

798,546

 

419,055

 

 

Expenses related to strategic review

(102,751

)

(3,737

)

 

Sustaining capital expenditures

(34,000

)

0

 

Adjusted funds from operations

$348,427

 

$757,017

 

Adjusted funds from operations per share

$0.19

 

$0.42

 


STRATEGIC REVIEW

Since 2014 the Board of Directors has been evaluating strategic directions for the Company and has engaged in discussions with potential acquirors. While the Company has engaged in some discussions during the last quarter, none of those discussions are active at this time. During this period a programme of divesting less desirable sites has resulted in the sale of 26 investment properties. The Company continues to review its strategic alternatives and will update the market as appropriate, and as required.

The Company’s annual financial statements for the year ended April 30, 2022, along with the Management’s Discussion and Analysis will be filed with SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Readers are cautioned that although the terms “Net Operating Income”, and “Funds From Operations” are commonly used to measure, compare and explain the operating and financial performance of Canadian real estate companies and such terms are defined in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis, such terms are not recognized terms under Canadian generally accepted accounting principles. Such terms do not necessarily have a standardized meaning and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by the other publicly traded entities.

For the Board of Directors
G.W.J. Pottow, President
Tel: 416-698-2591


Recommended Stories