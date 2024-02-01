Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 2 hours 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    4,891.75
    +21.25 (+0.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    38,335.00
    +55.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    17,345.25
    +103.00 (+0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,977.00
    +21.10 (+1.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.46
    +0.61 (+0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    2,048.40
    -19.00 (-0.92%)
     

  • Silver

    22.72
    -0.45 (-1.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0817
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9670
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    13.97
    -0.38 (-2.65%)
     

  • dólar/libra

    1.2673
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.0490
    +0.1550 (+0.11%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    42,117.84
    -573.02 (-1.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,656.59
    +26.02 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    36,011.46
    -275.25 (-0.76%)
     

Becton Dickinson lifts 2024 profit forecast on surgical devices strength

Reuters
·1 min read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Becton Dickinson beat first-quarter profit estimates and raised its full-year earnings forecast on Thursday as it benefits from strong demand for its surgical equipment.

While some companies such as Johnson & Johnson and Boston Scientific have benefited from people, especially older patients, undergoing surgeries they had delayed due to the pandemic, the likes of Danaher and Thermo Fisher Scientific have forecast a weak 2024 due to low demand in their key market, China.

Becton Dickinson's interventional unit, through which it offers surgical and critical care devices, recorded sales of $1.19 billion in the first quarter, beating estimates of $1.18 billion, according to LSEG data.

The company's largest unit, which makes devices to administer drugs, reported a 3.5% rise in sales to $2.23 billion, in line with analysts' average estimate.

Becton Dickinson, which also sells needles, syringes and other such medical products, earned an adjusted profit of $2.68 per share, beating analysts' estimates of $2.40 per share.

On an adjusted basis, the New Jersey-based company now expects to earn between $12.82 to $13.06 per share in fiscal 2024, higher than its previous forecast of $12.70 to $13.00 per share. (Reporting by Christy Santhosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Savio D'Souza)

Advertisement