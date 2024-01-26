Bel Fuse (BELFB) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest market close, Bel Fuse (BELFB) reached $66.22, with a -0.94% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.36%.

The maker of electronic products for circuits's shares have seen a decrease of 0.89% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.05%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Bel Fuse in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Bel Fuse is projected to report earnings of $1.44 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 6.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $152.86 million, down 9.66% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Bel Fuse. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.13% higher within the past month. Bel Fuse currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Bel Fuse is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.63. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 18.62.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

