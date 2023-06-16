Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELF.A) is largely controlled by institutional shareholders who own 59% of the company

Institutions' substantial holdings in Bel Fuse implies that they have significant influence over the company's share price

The top 24 shareholders own 51% of the company

Past performance of a company along with ownership data serve to give a strong idea about prospects for a business

Every investor in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELF.A) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 59% to be precise, is institutions. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Given the vast amount of money and research capacities at their disposal, institutional ownership tends to carry a lot of weight, especially with individual investors. As a result, a sizeable amount of institutional money invested in a firm is generally viewed as a positive attribute.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Bel Fuse.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Bel Fuse?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Bel Fuse. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Bel Fuse's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. Bel Fuse is not owned by hedge funds. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP is currently the largest shareholder, with 6.7% of shares outstanding. With 4.5% and 4.0% of the shares outstanding respectively, The Vanguard Group, Inc. and Portolan Capital Management, LLC are the second and third largest shareholders. In addition, we found that Daniel Bernstein, the CEO has 3.4% of the shares allocated to their name.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 24 shareholders have a combined ownership of 51% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Bel Fuse

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Bel Fuse Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$730m, and insiders have US$47m worth of shares, in their own names. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 34% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

