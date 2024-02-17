Benchmark Electronics Inc SVP, Chief HR Officer Rhonda Turner Sells 8,000 Shares

Rhonda Turner, SVP, Chief HR Officer of Benchmark Electronics Inc (NYSE:BHE), has sold 8,000 shares of the company on February 15, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The insider has been active in the market over the past year, with a total of 8,000 shares sold and no shares purchased.

Benchmark Electronics Inc is a provider of product design, engineering services, technology solutions and advanced manufacturing services. From initial product concept to volume production, including direct order fulfillment and aftermarket services, Benchmark Electronics Inc serves the complex demands of the industrial control, aerospace and defense, computing, consumer, medical, and telecommunications markets.

The insider transaction history for Benchmark Electronics Inc indicates a trend of more insider selling than buying over the past year. There have been 0 insider buys and 2 insider sells during this period.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Benchmark Electronics Inc were trading at $30.29, resulting in a market cap of $1.082 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 16.86, which is below the industry median of 22.075 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

Benchmark Electronics Inc's stock, with a price of $30.29 and a GuruFocus Value of $30.01, has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.01, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

