Benign Growth For Crane Company (NYSE:CR) Underpins Its Share Price

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 16x, you may consider Crane Company (NYSE:CR) as an attractive investment with its 12.7x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/E.

Crane could be doing better as its earnings have been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive earnings growth. It seems that many are expecting the dour earnings performance to persist, which has repressed the P/E. If you still like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

How Is Crane's Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Crane would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 3.9% decrease to the company's bottom line. Still, the latest three year period has seen an excellent 289% overall rise in EPS, in spite of its unsatisfying short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has generally done a very good job of growing earnings over that time, even though it had some hiccups along the way.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the six analysts covering the company suggest earnings growth is heading into negative territory, declining 12% per annum over the next three years. Meanwhile, the broader market is forecast to expand by 11% per annum, which paints a poor picture.

With this information, we are not surprised that Crane is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/E has reached a floor yet with earnings going in reverse. There's potential for the P/E to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its profitability.

The Final Word

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that Crane maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast for sliding earnings, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider and we've discovered 3 warning signs for Crane (2 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

