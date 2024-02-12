This article takes a look at the best birth injury lawyers in each of 30 biggest cities in the US. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis on navigating the shadows of birth injuries, you can go to Best Birth Injury Lawyers in Each of 10 Biggest Cities in the US.

Navigating the Shadows: Birth Injuries, Challenges, and Triumphs

Welcoming a new member into the family is a momentous occasion, but the journey through childbirth isn't always smooth. Birth injuries, unfortunately, cast shadows on what should be a joyous event, bringing challenges that families never anticipated.

According to National Practitioner Data Bank (NPDB), the medical malpractice payments increased to $4,196 million in 2022 from $3,283 million in 2021. In terms of count, there were 10,959 reports of medical malpractice payments against 39,595 adverse action reports. Forbes indicated that New York topped the list of states with the highest medical malpractice payments.

The projected size of the global Medical Malpractice Insurance market is expected to reach USD17,410 million by 2028, up from USD 14,560 million in 2021, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.6%.

In 2022, premiums for medical professional liability (MPL) insurance experienced substantial growth, rising by 36.2% compared to the previous year. MLM's report analyzed insurance premium changes from 2013 to 2022, highlighting a trend of increasing premiums starting in 2019 and persisting through 2022.

Given the increasing insurance premiums, the president of AMA (American Medical Association) stated ‘ the skyrocketing costs may force physicians to relocate away from certain high-cost states or drop certain critical services that raise their liability risk. These tough choices can lead to reduced access to care for patients.” Among states witnessing a significant increase in insurance premiums in 2022, Illinois had the highest increase of 63.6%, followed by New Mexico and Oregon.

Story continues

According to the Cerebral Palsy Guide (CPG), for every 1000 infants born in the US, 7 have birth injuries. Accounting for 20% infant deaths, birth injury is the 4th leading cause of death among infants. Birth injuries can stem from a variety of factors, turning what should be a routine process into a complicated ordeal. One significant cause is complications during labor and delivery. If the baby is positioned awkwardly, or if labor prolongs, the risks of injuries to the infant escalate.

Medical interventions, while often necessary, can also contribute to birth injuries. The use of forceps or vacuum extractors, designed to aid in difficult deliveries, can inadvertently harm the baby if not handled with precision. Add maternal health conditions like gestational diabetes or preeclampsia into the mix, and the recipe for potential complications during childbirth thickens.

Types of Birth Injuries

Birth injuries come in various forms, each affecting a different part of the infant's delicate frame. Brachial plexus injuries, involving the nerves controlling arm and hand movements, often occur due to excessive pulling or stretching during delivery.

Cerebral palsy, a neurological disorder impacting movement and coordination, is another formidable adversary. Though not always directly linked to childbirth, complications during delivery can contribute to its development.

Fractures, particularly of the clavicle or collarbone, are not uncommon during challenging deliveries. In some cases, the baby's shoulders may get entangled in the mother's pelvic bone. Facial nerve injuries can also occur due to pressure on the baby's face during delivery, leaving behind the traces of facial paralysis. The fragility of an infant colliding with the unavoidable physicality of childbirth sometimes results in skull or brain injuries, paving the way for potential lifelong struggles.

Living with birth injury

Living with a birth injury means embracing a reality that's different from what was initially imagined. It involves navigating a path where everyday tasks might pose unexpected challenges. Simple things, like getting dressed or moving around, might require extra effort. There's a constant adjustment to the pace of achieving milestones, and the emotional rollercoaster ranges from moments of triumph to frustration. It's not just the individual affected; the whole family is part of this journey. The support from family, friends, and healthcare professionals becomes crucial. It's a life shaped by the pursuit of a fulfilling existence despite the unanticipated hurdles that come with a birth injury.

Prevention

Preventing birth injuries involves a collaborative effort between expectant parents and healthcare professionals. Prenatal care plays a pivotal role, ensuring that any underlying health conditions in the mother are identified and managed early on. Monitoring the baby's growth and position during pregnancy helps in anticipating potential complications during labor. Informed decision-making about medical interventions during delivery is crucial to minimize risks. Adequate communication between the medical team and parents ensures that everyone is on the same page. Education about proper birthing techniques, contributes to a more proactive approach in preventing birth injuries. While not all complications can be foreseen, a comprehensive approach significantly reduces the likelihood of birth injuries.

Approximately 20,000 medical malpractice lawsuits are filed in the United States each year. One notable case involves a birth injury in Arizona. In this case, a jury granted $31 million to the mother of an infant who experienced oxygen deprivation during childbirth. The negligence in not opting for a c-section led to the child, Greyson, developing cerebral palsy. The lawsuit was against Banner Health (NASDAQ:BANR), and it stands as the largest medical malpractice claim in Arizona. Banner Health (NASDAQ:BANR) denied responsibility, claiming that Greyson's condition was genetic. But per the verdict, the jury held Banner Health (NASDAQ:BANR) 57% responsible for negligence and 43% blame went on to the attending physician.

Our full year 2023 core earnings were $262.7 million compared to $251.9 million for the full year 2022. Banner’s fourth quarter 2023 revenue from core operations was $157.1 million compared to $157.7 million for the third quarter of 2023. For the full year 2023, revenue from core operations increased 3% to $643.9 million when compared to the full year of 2022. We continue to benefit from a strong core deposit base that has proved to be resilient and loyal to Banner in the wake of a highly competitive environment, a very good net interest margin and core expense control. Overall, this resulted in a return on average assets of 1.09% for the fourth quarter of 2023. Once again, our core performance reflects continued execution on our super community bank strategy, that is growing new client relationships, maintaining our core funding position promoting client loyalty and advocacy through our responsive service model and demonstrating our safety and soundness through all economic cycles and change events.

With that out of the way, let's head over to the list of best law firms for birth injury in each of the 30 biggest American cities.

Best Birth Injury Lawyers in Each of 30 Biggest Cities in the US

Adam Gregor/Shutterstock.com

Methodology

In the piece titled "Best Birth Injury Lawyers in the 30 Biggest Cities in the US", our initial step involved selecting the 30 most populous cities in the US. Subsequently, our focus was on identifying the premier birth injury lawyer/law-firm in each city which had the highest Google rating and highest number of Google reviews.

Best Birth Injury Lawyers in Each of 30 Biggest Cities in the US

30. Baltimore

WGK Personal Injury Lawyers

Google reviews: 452

Google ratings: 4.9

WGK Personal Injury Lawyers has been providing its services since 1977. If you're someone whose life is affected by the negligence of a medical personnel. Wgk can help you out in receiving compensation for your loss.

29. Boston

Michael Kelly Injury Lawyers

Google reviews: 602

Google rating: 4.8

Michael Kelly provides a team of aggressive and competent lawyers to handle your claim. These lawyers ensure that you receive maximum benefit from your case. Unlike many others, at Michael Kelly, you can expect a direct interaction with your lawyer. These lawyers keep you updated with all the developments regarding your claim.

28. Portland

Morgan & Morgan

Google reviews: 306 Google rating: 4.8

For more than 30 years, Morgan and Morgan has been assisting individuals with injury claims. In the last 8 years, the firm has solved over 500,000 cases. Furthermore, it has been successful in getting more than $20 billion for injury victims.

27. Washington

Davis Law Group - Injury Lawyers

Google reviews: 419 Google rating: 4.9

Founded in 1994, Davis Law Group has assisted numerous victims in getting compensated for their injuries. In a recent case of wrongful death, Davis Law Group was successful in securing $11 million claim for the deceased's family.

26. Detroit

Mike Morse Injury Law Firm

Google reviews: 584 Google rating: 5.0

Mike Morse Injury Law Firm has been able to acquire over $1.5 billion for its clients. These cases involved birth injury claims resulting from negligence of medical practitioners.

25. Louisville

Kaufman & Stigger

Google reviews: 583 Google rating: 4.9

A slight error by a medical personnel during birth can have a devastating effect on one's life quality. For more than 20+ years, Kaufman and Stigger have been assisting affected individuals with getting adequate compensation for their injuries.

24. Memphis

Nahon, Saharovich & Trotz Personal Injury Attorneys

Google reviews: 725 Google rating: 4.8

Nahon, Saharovich & Trotz have been providing injury claim services for more than 30 years. They have a diversified and competent team of lawyers, who'll ensure that the victims get significant compensation.

23. Nashville

Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers

Google reviews: 663 Google rating: 4.7

Trusted for more than 35 years, Hughes & Coleman has been assisting birth injury victims. This firm also provides wide range of services for accidental and workplace injury claims as well.

22. Las Vegas

Van Law Firm Google reviews: 513 Google rating: 5.0

Van Law Firm has a reputation of obtaining high amount settlements for injury victims. Acquiring over $150+ million in settlements, it is awarded as one of the best personal injury firms by Expertise.com.

21. San Francisco

Harris Personal Injury Lawyers, Inc.

Google reviews: 104 Google rating: 4.9

This award winning personal injury law firm in California, has recovered over $585+ million for its clients. Till date, Harris Personal Injury Lawyers, Inc. has assisted more than 5000 victims in getting their rightful compensation.

20. El Paso

Cesar Ornelas Injury Law

Google reviews: 258 Google rating: 4.8

Cesar Ornelas Injury Law in El Paso is dedicated to advocating for those injured. They provide legal expertise to help clients navigate birth injury cases effectively. They also provide free consultation.

19. Denver

Bowman Law

Google reviews: 365 Google rating: 5.0

Bowman Law in Denver is a trusted legal partner, offering services for birth injury victims. Their experienced team is committed to delivering effective legal solutions for clients' diverse needs.

18. Oklahoma City

Cunningham & Mears

Google reviews: 463 Google rating: 4.9

Cunningham & Mears in Oklahoma City is a renowned law firm specializing in personal injury cases. Their experienced attorneys work diligently to secure fair compensation for victims.

17. Seattle

Davis Law Group

Google reviews: 419 Google rating: 4.9

Davis Law Group in Seattle is a reputable firm dedicated to personal injury cases. Known for their client-centric approach, their skilled attorneys strive to achieve optimal outcomes for those seeking justice.

16. Indianapolis

Hensley Legal Group

Google reviews: 3,423 Google rating: 4.9

Hensley Legal Group, based in Indianapolis, is a reputable law firm specializing in personal injury cases. With a client-focused approach, they are dedicated to providing effective legal representation for the victims of medical malpractice.

15. Charlotte

Law Offices of James Scott Farrin

Google reviews: 933 Google rating: 4.9

The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin in Charlotte stands out for its comprehensive legal expertise. Led by dedicated professionals, the firm specializes in a wide range of legal matters, providing clients with thorough and effective representation in the pursuit of justice.

14. San Jose

Solution Now Law Firm

Google reviews: 286 Google rating: 5.0

Solution Now Law Firm in San Jose is a trusted legal partner, providing effective results. Their skilled team navigates diverse legal matters, ensuring optimal outcome for clients.

13. Columbus

GB Law

Google reviews: 468 Google rating: 4.9

GB Law in Columbus is a legal beacon, known for its dedicated and proficient team. Specializing in various legal matters, the firm ensures clients receive expert guidance and effective representation.

12. Jacksonville

David Alan Wolf

Google reviews: 459 Google rating: 5.0

David Alan Wolf in Jacksonville, is a stalwart advocate for justice. Having 30+ years of experience, he skillfully navigates personal injury cases. He ensures that clients receive diligent representation and fair compensation.

11. Austin

FVF Law

Google reviews: 269 Google rating: 5.0

FVF Law in Austin is a legal powerhouse, committed to client success. Specializing in personal injury cases, the firm offers expert representation, ensuring clients receive dedicated and effective legal support.

Click to continue reading and see the Best Birth Injury Lawyers in Each of 10 Biggest Cities in the US.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: none. Best Birth Injury Lawyers in Each of 30 Biggest Cities in the US is originally published on Insider Monkey.