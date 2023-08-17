Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 17th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 17th:

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. GO: This company which participates in the ownership and management of a network comprising autonomously operated stores carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Grocery has a PEG ratio of 2.63 compared with 17.41 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Option Care Health, Inc. OPCH: This company which provides infusion and home care management solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51.1% over the last 60 days.

Option Care has a PEG ratio of 1.21 compared with 1.39 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Nidec Corporation NJDCY: This company which engaged in the production and sale of motors, electronics, and optical components carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

Nidec has a PEG ratio of 1.45 compared with 2.04 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

