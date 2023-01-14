Best Male Fertility Supplements | The top 4 products for 2023

New Rochelle, New York --News Direct-- Health Spotlight

Find out the most suitable male fertility product for you and your needs - experience the change-taking place in your body.

Sperm health and male fertility is a complicated, stressful and most of all a very common health topic among all men.

This is due to many exogenous factors ultimately (and confirmed by scientific studies) affecting male fertility and the sexual health/performance of each man.

Chronic stress is such a harmful factor for the sexual and general health of a man, along with a poor diet too, a sedentary lifestyle and insufficient or bad sleep, all bringing unpleasant health results.

All of these are factors affecting in a negative way the production of important hormones for the male organism, such as testosterone and LH hormones, are among other things, critical for the growth and health of the sperm as well.

In this article, we decided to do all the hard/“dirty” work for you, searching, testing and finally identifying the best 4 male fertility and sexual health booster supplements for men of every age group.

1. Semenoll (Best male fertility supplement for every man of every age)

2. Fertility Factor 5 (Top legal male fertility supplement, especially for men 40+)

3. Semenax (Top supplement for boosting sperm health and stimulating sexual pleasure)

4. Beli (Top prenatal multivitamin ONLY for men)

In the following lines, we see all the useful information for helping you understand and strengthen your sperm and fertility.

We find out exactly what male fertility supplements and who the specific products are aimed at.

How do they work and what risks do they hide (if indeed they do).

We also look at a documented list of the top vitamins and nutrients recommended by medical experts for enhancing male fertility.

Finally, we present analytically all the "bad habits" which should be changed, for gaining sexual health/ wellness/momentum.

Male Fertility - Information in brief

Speaking of fertility, we refer to the physical ability of a person (in this context: men) to fertilize.

A "fertility problem" does not come following a few failed attempts. This is not enough.

A couple who is unable to conceive after a period of a minimum 12 months of regular sexual intercourse (without precautions) faces a real fertility problem.

This condition is a disease and characterized as "infertility".

The problem of infertility - as mentioned earlier in our article - is a common problem nowadays, a fact for which the general "bad" lifestyle of modern people (men and women) plays a big role.

Nearly 1 in 8 couples today has an infertility problem, ultimately affecting their psychology as well as their relationship in a negative way.

Infertility problems are good to prevent, or at least to be treated immediately when they are detected.

Infertility in men is a complex disease identified in the quality and production of male sperm, in various hormonal imbalances, in other conditions/functions of the organism affecting the natural processes of the reproductive cycle and in other conditions of the man's general health too.

Male infertility – Key symptoms

● inability to perform complete and satisfactory sexual intercourse

● inability to achieve pregnancy

● poor quality sperm (in quantity or quality)

● other sperm-related disorders

● prostate problems

● congenital disability affecting negatively sperm flow

● serious hormonal problems

● genetic disease/abnormalities

● severe dysfunctions of the immune system

Even if you have detected one or some of the above symptoms, don't panic and don't be disappointed.

The manifestation of some symptoms does not necessarily imply infertility.

However, the appearance of some of the above symptoms should definitely motivate you, leading you to a doctor for the necessary medical tests.

The results of these tests determine your exact problem, which will be evaluated (based on your history), by the specialist doctor.

Main reasons leading to Infertility

● a congenital disability

● hormonal disorders

● the production of a reduced amount of sperm

● poor sperm motility

● low-quality sperm

● testicular cancer

● testicular surgery

● an unsuccessful reversal of a vasectomy

● substance abuse

● a number of pharmaceutical products

Infertility - Most common consequences of infertility

● stress and anxiety in everyday life

● depression and other mental health problems

● the problems in the couple's relationship

● the inability to have a child

● the emotional reactions/transitions

● the lack of self-confidence

● the obvious feeling of guilt

● hormonal imbalances

● mood problems

● poor sleep

● the increase in body weight

Male fertility supplements – what they are

Male fertility supplements are not drugs, but simple and 100% natural nutritional supplements providing the male organism with a beneficial combination of vitamins/minerals/herbs/trace elements/amino acids and their derivatives.

These nutrients promote a healthy sex life and enhanced fertility.

Many of these micronutrients found in these top male fertility supplements as shown in scientific studies contribute:

● to increase the number of sperm

● in stimulating the quality (texture, fluidity, morphology) of the semen

● to improve sperm motility

● in supporting DNA integrity

● in supporting overall male fertility

● to improve ejaculation function

● in the fight against the sexual dysfunction of premature ejaculation

Top Male Fertility Supplements –Main nutrient Ingredients

The most basic of nutrients and natural ingredients you should look for in the formulas of supplements to enhance male fertility and stimulate sexual performance are:

● Vitamin B12

● Vitamin C

● Vitamin D

● Vitamin E

● Zinc

● Selenium

● Folate

● Ashwagandha

● Alpha Lipoic Acid

● D-Aspartic Acid

● CoQ10

● Carnitine

● Lycopene

The above nutrients and vitamins have been proven by relevant scientific research and clinical studies to improve male fertility, enhance sexual performance and to promote the general sexual health of men of all ages.

BEST 4: The Top Male Fertility Supplements List for 2023 (Reviews)1: Semenoll (Top male fertility supplement for every man of every age)

The product in brief

Semenoll is the first and most popular choice among men for enhancing fertility/stimulating sexual function/ preventing and fighting sexual dysfunctions

The best natural pill with premium clinically supported ingredients, promoting male sexual health at every stage of a man's life, from his 30s to his 80s.

What makes Semenoll natural supplement stand out among dozens of male sexual health and fertility supplements is its super-enhanced formula of ingredients.

A formula of ingredients trying to replenish the male organism with all those nutrients extremely necessary for his smooth sexual function and the enhancement of his reproductive capacity.

It helps even adult men over 40 (already shown with reduced testosterone levels) to achieve excellent performance.

Semenoll - Ingredients

● Tribulus Terrestris Extract 1107 mg

● Maca Root Extract 900 mg

● Muira Puama Extract 45 mg

● Pumpkin Seed Extract 22.5 mg

● L-Arginine 44.6 mg

● L-Lysine 36 mg

● Zinc 9 mg | 90.4 % of RDD (Recommended Daily Dosage)

Semenoll - Most basic advantages

● improves sperm count

● improves sperm motility

● increases sperm volume

● improves semen texture and fluidity

● enhances sexual performance

● stimulates libido

● clinically proven natural ingredients

● ensures rapid action

● does not require a hormone replacement cycle (PCT)

● greatly enhances natural testosterone levels

● improves energy

● boosts mood

● improves focus and cognitive functions

● does not cause side effects

● strengthens self-confidence

Company data – Communication

WOLFSON BRANDS (UK) LIMITED

12 Payne Street

Glasgow

G4 0LF

United Kingdom

+44 203 476 9545

support@semenoll.com

Purchase

1 pack of Semenoll costs USD 59.95 + FREE worldwide shipping

2 packs of Semenoll + 1 FREE pack extra costs USD 119.95 + FREE worldwide shipping

3 Semenoll Packs + 2 FREE Packs Extra cost USD 179.95 + FREE Worldwide Shipping

2. Fertility Factor 5 (Top legal male fertility supplement, especially for men 40+)

The product in a brief

Fertility Factor 5 is an all-natural supplement aimed at every man today, to every man working hard, having a tiring and very stressful life, not eating properly, not exercising enough and not sleeping well. The stress and anxiety take from him his sexual energy.

Fertility Factor 5 is a supplement beneficial for every man, undertaking to give him a renewed sexual drive, enhanced fertility and rich ejaculation.

It is a member of the very popular & successful VigRX family of male sexual and reproductive enhancement products, containing only quality and clinically tested natural ingredients enhancing male sexual health.

The Fertility Factor 5 supplement is not like the rest of the VigRX family.

Unlike the rest of the male enhancement supplements offered by the company, Fertility Factor 5 specifically targets male infertility problems, solving them in the end.

For this reason - although it is aimed at every age group - it actually seems to be in particular demand from men aged 40+.

In the formula, you won’t see many ingredients but a very careful selection of them.

The Fertility Factor 5 supplement, based on zinc (the number one male sexual health and prostate health booster) combined with selenium (aiming at improving sperm quality) and Asian ginseng (the most massive form of energy), is a "health bomb" extremely beneficial for every man (even if he does not have fertility problems).

Fertility Factor 5 - Ingredients

● Zinc (as Zinc Oxide) 15 mg | 100 % of RDD (Recommended Daily Dosage)

● Selenium (as L-Selenomethionine) 70 mcg | 100 % of RDD

● LJ100® (Eurycoma longifolia) Extract (root) (22 % Bioactive Eurypeptides, 40 % Glyco Saponins) 200 mg

● Asian Ginseng (Panax Ginseng) (root) (standardized to 5 % ginsenosides) 200 mg

● Bioperine® (Piper Nigrum) (fruit) (standardized to minimum 95 % piperine) 5 mg

Fertility Factor 5 - Most basic benefits

● morphologically improves sperm

● increases sperm motility

● enhances the reproductive power of the sperm

● improves the inherent metabolic processes of the male body

● enhances sexual mood

● improves sexual performance

● prevents/fights various sexual dysfunctions

● promotes the proper timing of ejaculation

● quantitatively increases sperm during ejaculation

● does not require a hormone replacement cycle (PCT)

● does not contain any chemical elements dangerous for the organism

● does not cause side effects

Company data – Communication

Leading Edge Health

c/o DM Contact Management Ltd.

Attn: Information and Privacy Department

300-1095 McKenzie Ave

Victoria, BC,

Canada V8P 2L5

North America: +1 - 866 - 621 - 6884

International: +1 - 604 - 677 – 3533

Purchase

1 package of Fertility Factor 5 costs USD 59.95

3 packs of Fertility Factor 5 cost USD 159.95

6 packs Fertility Factor 5 cost USD 299.95 + FREE Worldwide Shipping

3. Semenax (Top supplement for boosting sperm health and stimulating sexual pleasure)

The product – in a brief

Semenax is a supplement promoting sperm health and naturally enhances male fertility (at any age).

With a bombshell formula of 17 powerful natural ingredients and science-backed nutrients, doctors also recommend Semenax Male Sexual enhancement and fertility boosting supplements.

Nevertheless, the Semenax supplement is not a simple sexual health supplement.

A product of the company Leading Edge Health is one of the most reliable choices of every man "loving" himself and wishing to "take care" of himself.

Undoubtedly, one of the top male sexual health supplements found on the global supplement market today.

A 100% natural product, whose use is even encouraged by the medical industry.

A protective shield for the male reproductive system.

Semenax, with scientifically supported ingredients, undertakes to make your sperm "richer", healthier, more mobile and more reproductively powerful.

Semenax - Ingredients

● Vitamin E (as dl-tocopherol acetate) 60 IU 200% of DV

● Zinc Aspartate (20% elemental Zinc) 30 mg of 40% of DV

● Butea Superba (root) 500 mg

● L-Carnitine 500 mg

● Maca (root) 400 mg

● Pine Bark Extract 300 mg

● L-Arginine HCl 250 mg

● L-Lysine 250 mg

● Catuaba (bark) 200 mg

● Epimedium Sagittatum (leaf) 150 mg

● Muira Puama (bark) 100 mg

● Hawthorne (berry) 50 mg

● Cranberry Extract (seed) 50 mg

● Tribulus Terrestris (vine) 50 mg

● Avena Sativa Extract (seed) 50 mg

● Sarsaparilla (root) 50 mg

● Swedish Flower (pollen) 50 mg

Semenax - Most basic advantages

● enhanced formula of 17 active ingredients for male sexual health (the "richest" found on the market)

● enhances male sexual arousal

● increases sexual drive

● promotes harder & long-lasting erections

● upgrades love game & increases satisfaction

● enhances the intensity of orgasms

● allows more frequent erections

● works against sexual dysfunctions

● gives abundant ejaculation

● enhances male fertility

● improves sperm motility

● gives improved ejaculation control

● has been particularly loved by celebrities around the world

Company data – Communication

Leading Edge Health

c/o DM Contact Management Ltd.

Attn: Information and Privacy Department

300-1095 McKenzie Ave

Victoria, BC,

Canada V8P 2L5

North America: +1 - 866 - 621 - 6886

International: +1 - 604 - 677 – 5365

Purchase

1 package of Semenax costs USD 59.95

3 Packs of Semenax cost USD 154.95 + FREE US Shipping

6 Packs of Semenax cost USD 289.95 + FREE Worldwide Shipping

12-Pack Semenax cost USD 399.95 + FREE Worldwide Shipping

4. Beli (Top prenatal multivitamin ONLY for men)

The product – in brief

Beli prenatal multivitamin is specially designed for men wishing to start a family and aiming at optimal health to achieve it.

With a special formula based on clinical research, Beli provides men with the right nutrients (in the optimal form and quantity) to boost their reproductive health and (certainly) their sperm health.

However, this prenatal vitamin for men also hides many more surprising health bonuses for the user: boosting the available energy, strengthening the hormonal balance and the overall well-being of the man's body.

Is Beli a prenatal vitamin for men suffering from infertility problems?

Yes and no.

Vitamin for men Beli is a natural enhancement product aiming at improving the sexual health of men and working preventively, fighting various sexual health problems.

It is the healthiest supplement (supplementary to basic nutrition) that any man can take to enhance his sexual power & performance.

Beli - Ingredients

● Vitamin C (as Ascorbic Acid) 100 mg 111 % of RDD (Recommended Daily Dose)

● Vitamin D3 (as Cholecalciferol, Vitashine™) 50 mcg (2000 IU) 250 % of RDD

● Vitamin E (as d-a Tocopheryl acid succinate) 134 mg 893 % of RDD

● Vitamin B6 (as Pyridoxine HCl) 2 mg 118 % of RDD

● Folate (as L-5-MTHF-Ca) 1020 mcg DFE 255 % of RDD

● Vitamin B12 (as Methylcobalamin) 14 mcg 583 % of RDD

● Zinc (as Amino Acid Chelate) 15 mg 136 % of RDD

● Selenium (as Amino Acid Chelate) 70 mcg 127 % of RDD

● L-Carnitine (as L-Carnitine tartrate) 100 mg

● L-Arginine (as L-Arginine HCl) 200 mg

● Shilajit extract 250 mg

● Coenzyme Q10 100 mg

● L-Taurine 110 mg

● N-Acetyl-L-Cysteine 25 mg

Beli - Most basic advantages

● promotes sperm health

● enhances sperm motility

● improves the reproductive capacity of the sperm

● helps to enhance the quality & quantity of sperm produced

● supports sperm "maturation" (so that it has fully formed DNA)

● promotes healthy sperm structure in men of all ages

● boosts cellular health

● increases energy levels

● improves the sperm's ability to penetrate the egg

● are specially designed vitamins for immediate enhancement of male fertility

● does not contain GMOs

● it is vegan-friendly

● it is gluten-free

● it is allergen-free

● it is dairy-free

● it is keto-friendly

● product compatible with every diet

● contains high-quality bio-available ingredients that are easily absorbed by the organism

● balances acid-alkaline to help sperm survive and function properly and efficiently

Company data – Communication

yourteam@belibaby.com

Purchase

Each Beli pack costs USD 50.00 + FREE worldwide shipping

Possible Side Effects following the use of these male fertility supplements

There are no side effects to these products. This is the most interesting point.

You have absolutely no reason not to try them.

These are 100% natural supplements promoting male sexual health, vigorous sexual performance and enhanced fertility.

In fact, the specific 4 supplements that were selected by our team are – without doubt - the top 4 male fertility supplements on the world market today.

These supplements contain carefully clinically tested natural ingredients and do not hide any health risks.

Surely, before taking any natural supplement pay close attention to its ingredient list, as you may be allergic to some of its ingredients.

Besides, never exceed the recommended dosage, as it is likely to cause toxic effects on your organism, possibly even fatal

How long does it take male fertility supplements to work?

The above top male fertility supplements are natural preparations, specially designed to complement (and complete) a healthy diet for the man of "today", certainly promoting his sexual (but also more general) health.

Their natural composition requires some time (regular use) to achieve visible benefits although some benefits are immediately noticeable (from the very first days of use).

Therefore, we would say that ideally these supplements should be administered for a minimum of 90 days, resulting in "tangible" fertility benefits.

Experts even recommend their continuous use until the desired pregnancy is reached.

