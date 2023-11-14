Better Home & Finance Holding Co (BETR) Faces Market Headwinds in Q3 2023 Earnings

BETR reports a net loss of $340 million in Q3 2023 amidst a challenging mortgage market.

Better Home & Finance Holding Co (NASDAQ:BETR) released its 8-K filing on November 14, 2023, detailing its financial results for the third quarter of 2023. The company, which recently became public, faced significant challenges in the mortgage origination market, reporting a net loss of $340 million and an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $54.4 million for the quarter. Despite these challenges, BETR maintained revenue at $16.4 million and demonstrated effective cost management, reducing total expenses by 45% compared to the same period last year.

Financial Performance Overview

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, BETR saw a decrease in Funded Loan Volume to $731 million across 2,067 Total Loans. The company's Gain on Sale Margin was reported at 1.94%, reflecting an emphasis on originating more profitable loans. BETR's cash position remains robust, ending the quarter with approximately $584 million in cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments.

Strategic Initiatives and Market Adaptation

BETR's CEO, Vishal Garg, highlighted the company's strategic investments in technology and innovative products, such as digital HELOC and One-Day Mortgage, to strengthen its position for future market recovery. BETR's proprietary technology platform, Tinman, continues to be a focus for improving mortgage fulfillment efficiency and customer experience. Despite a decrease in overall Funded Loan Volume, the company reported early progress in its HELOC business, which grew to 326 funded HELOCs in the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Cost Management and Future Outlook

Kevin Ryan, President & CFO of BETR, emphasized the company's continued expense discipline and reduction in both GAAP loss and Adjusted EBITDA loss. The third quarter's financials included several one-time expenses related to the closing of the de-SPAC transaction, which are not expected to recur in future periods. Looking ahead, BETR expects the market to remain challenging in the fourth quarter, with an anticipated Funded Loan Volume of approximately $500 million and a further reduction in Total Expenses.

BETR's earnings call, held on November 14, 2023, provided a comprehensive business overview and strategic update. The company's financial data and additional information are available in its interim report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, and an investor presentation on the investor relations section of the company's website.

For more detailed financial analysis and to view the full earnings report, investors and interested parties are encouraged to visit the investor relations section of BETR's website or access the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Better Home & Finance Holding Co for further details.

