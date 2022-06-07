U.S. markets open in 5 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,100.75
    -19.75 (-0.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,756.00
    -156.00 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,525.00
    -80.00 (-0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,878.50
    -10.20 (-0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.05
    +0.55 (+0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,846.90
    +3.20 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    21.95
    -0.14 (-0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0688
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0380
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.55
    +0.76 (+3.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2475
    -0.0054 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7730
    +0.8720 (+0.66%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,549.89
    -1,667.50 (-5.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    640.28
    -37.28 (-5.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,599.97
    -8.25 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.95
    +28.06 (+0.10%)
     

bettermoo(d) Recognizes Tremendous Demand for Product Launch Locally: More Than 24,000 Sample Reservations from Across Canada

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MOOOF

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2022 / bettermoo(d) Food Corporation (CSE:MOOO)(OTCQB:MOOOF)(Frankfurt:0I50)(WKN:A3DNBE) (the "Company" or "bettermoo(d) Food"), is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, dairy alternatives brand, bettermoo(d) Holdings Corp. ("bettermoo(d)"), has received tremendous interest for its Moodrink with over 24,000 online reservations to receive their first order.

So far, the Company has received a total of 24,193 online sign ups from consumers opting to reserve a Moodrink. This is an incredible response from consumers, as it shows there is tremendous interest in a unique dairy alternative like ours and the Company believes its unique products go beyond targeting just vegan consumers. Subscribers will also receive future product alerts, letting them know when new flavours of Moodrink are available, or when new products such as cheese, ice cream and butter are launching. This will play a valuable role in the Company's future marketing efforts as it allows the company to target consumers with specific buying preferences and engage its audience to build the brand.

The Company views the local Canadian market as a market study, and values the exceptional demand as a unique success story. With Canadian consumers having similar buying patterns to Americans, there is significant evidence to show there is a desire for great tasting, premium dairy replacement products in North America and globally.

With the commercial launch of the product weeks away, the Company believes it can turn most of these subscribers into repeat customers who will continue to purchase Moodrink on a regular basis and will look to buy bettermoo(d)'s new products once available.

Furthermore, bettermoo(d) received outstanding reception at this year's Vancouver's Planted Expo (the "Expo") with over three thousand (3000) attendees showing great interest and trying Moodrink taster samples. The Planted Expo is Canada's premier sustainable, vegan & vegetarian event enabling companies across the country to showcase their vegan, holistic, non-GMO, or organic products. The event brings together the benefits of living a plant-based and sustainable lifestyle. The Company believes the large number of participants showing interest in the Company's flagship product, along with the enormous number of online reservations for Moodrink, indicate a promising future for bettermoo(d) both in Canada and abroad.

"We are thrilled with the number of people who have signed up to receive our product. The positive response we have had from customers who resonate with our mission, and want our product, has been enormous. I believe this signifies that we will be extremely popular once we get on shelves not just with the Moodrink but also with our other product lines once launched. Based on the positive feedback we have received, we feel that we could turn most of these 24,000 subscribers into lifelong bettermoo(d) customers," stated Nima Bahrami, CEO of bettermoo(d) Holdings."

ABOUT BETTERMOO(D) FOOD CORPORATION

bettermoo(d) Food Corporation is an innovative beverage company focused on delivering high quality products through online and in-store retail platforms. Bettermoo(d) Food Corporation utilizes social media to deliver educational experiences for their customer base while demonstrating - pioneering beverage technologies.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD of DIRECTORS
Steve Pear
Chief Executive Officer and Director
bettermoo(d) Food Corporation

For further information please contact:
Email: investors@bettermoodfoodcorporation.com
Website: www.bettermoo.com
Phone: 1-855-715-1865

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain certain forward looking statements and forward looking information (collectively, "Forward-Looking Statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements with respect to the anticipated commercial production of Moodrink, are forward-looking statements. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

SOURCE: bettermoo(d) Food Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/704081/bettermood-Recognizes-Tremendous-Demand-for-Product-Launch-Locally-More-Than-24000-Sample-Reservations-from-Across-Canada

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla: Musk’s Economy Warning Demands Attention, Says Morgan Stanley

    As if investors weren’t jittery enough about the state of the global economy, Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has now further added to the heebie-jeebies. In an email to Tesla employees, Musk said the company will not only pause hiring but that it will have to let go of 10% of the workforce. If that wasn’t bad enough, Musk also said he had a “super bad feeling” regarding the economy. Should investors go into panic mode, then? Maybe not quite yet, although according to Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas, wit

  • Seeking at Least 10% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    A falling market trend, a rally at the end of May, and now a volatile week to start off the month of June. Just what is the market up to, and how can we make sense of it? Those are the questions that Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson tries to tackle in a recent note. The well-known analyst is one of the Street’s highest-profile bears right now, although he does see gains coming in the short term. Wilson quantifies those gains with a prediction of 4,250 to 4,300 in the S&P 500’s current rally

  • Down More Than 40%: Insiders Call a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate

  • Amazon rises after 20-for-1 stock split, Howard Schultz to stay with Starbucks until March 2023

    Yahoo Finance Live breaks down the news surrounding several trending stocks, including Keurig Dr. Pepper's addition to the S&P 500, replacing Under Armour in the index.

  • Here's the Next Stock-Split Stock to Buy After Amazon

    If you were hoping to buy shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) before the company's 20-for-1 stock split, you're too late. Of course, it's not too late to still invest in Amazon. Here's the next stock-split stock to buy after Amazon.

  • Chinese stocks soaring despite regulatory crackdowns against tech industry

    Yahoo Finance reporter Ines Ferre joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the impressive performance of several Chinese stocks amid regulatory scrutiny of the country's tech industry.

  • NIO Stock Is Under the Microscope Ahead of Earnings; Here’s What to Expect

    Most companies have already reported Q1 earnings, although some names have yet to deliver the quarter’s financials. Nio (NIO) is one of those but before the market kicks into action on Thursday (June 9), the Chinese EV maker will step up to the earnings plate. As deliveries have already been announced for the quarter (NIO delivered 25,768 vehicles in Q1), Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu is not anticipating any big surprises, with the analyst expecting an “in-line” display. As such, attention wil

  • Analysis-Shorts circle GameStop and AMC, sensing retail fatigue

    Bearish investors are ramping up bets against meme stocks GameStop Corp and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, spotlighting how short sellers have grown bolder during a broader market selloff that has pummeled risky post-pandemic favorites once beloved by retail traders. "Retail investors are at a point now where they are just sitting on the sidelines and they’ve lost money in many cases," said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives at the Schwab Center for Financial Research. At the same time, "institutional investors don’t have the luxury of sitting on sidelines and they are much more comfortable going short so they are becoming the more dominant player in the market," he said.

  • Is Novavax Stock a Buy Ahead of FDA Advisory Committee Meeting? Analyst Weighs In

    This week will be a big one for Novavax (NVAX). On Tuesday (June 7), the FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) will meet to discuss Novavax’s EUA application for the use of its Covid-19 vaccine NVX-CoV2373 as a primary vaccine for adults. Ahead of the meeting, last week the FDA released briefing documents which put potential issues under the spotlight. These included the risk of myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) especially in young men, one Guill

  • 3 No-Brainer Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in June

    These passive income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 8.2% to 13.2%, are ripe for the picking by opportunistic investors.

  • Is AMZN Primed to Become the Largest Single-Stock Option Trade?

    Amazon's 20-for-1 stock split was executed June 6, and the stock is trading higher as a result. Here's what option traders need to know.

  • Bitcoin Tumbles as Much as 7.1% to Drop Back Below $30,000

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin fell back below $30,000 to the lowest in a week as yet another attempt at upward momentum lost steam amid risk-off markets.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestMusk’s ‘Buyer’s Remorse’ Won’t Get Him Out of Twitter DealStocks Rise as Higher Yields Keep Check on Rally: Markets WrapThe largest cryptocurrency fell as m

  • Why AMC Stock Got Shot Down Today

    In its first 10 days in theaters, Top Gun: Maverick has raked in an astounding $290 million haul and -- at least initially -- helped to lift shares of movie theater chain AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) out of the dumps. Within mere hours of the fighter jet movie's take-off, shares of AMC Entertainment blasted 18% higher, but it's been all downhill since. Since that opening day lift, in fact, AMC stock has now given back all 18% of its first-day gains.

  • Genius Ways to Invest $200K and Turn It Into $1 Million

    If you're ready to invest $200,000 (or something close to it) with the goal of turning it into $1 million, this article will help you understand your options and focus your investment strategy. If you're not sure what you should do, … Continue reading → The post How to Invest $200K and Turn It Into $1 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How Much Interest Does $4 Million Earn Per Year?

    Putting away $4 million for retirement is a great accomplishment. However, you're likely wondering how much interest $4 million earns per year. Predicting how much interest your nest egg earns will help you decide if it's enough to support your … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Does $4 Million Earn Per Year? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Treasury Yields Jump; 7 Top Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Dow Jones futures were little changed after Monday's stock market action. The 10-year Treasury yield jumped back above 3%.

  • 5 Growth Stocks That Can Build Generational Wealth by 2040

    These innovative growth stocks have the potential to lead investors to financial independence in less than two decades.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Rebounds: A Dead-Cat Bounce?

    Asset manager Cathie Wood's flagship, Ark Innovation ETF, has come back from its May 12 intraday low, though it remains down year to date.

  • It's Time to Take Powell at His Word

    The Chairman of the Federal Reserve has notably been sanguine about inflation, the economy and the potential for creating a massive bubble that may be impossible to retreat from. Tighten using too many rate hikes and risk losing the small growth in the economy. The markets respond to Jay Powell's words and comments from the press conference following the meetings, along with any speeches or testimony.

  • 10 Best Passive Income Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best passive income stocks to buy now. You can skip our analysis of these stocks and go directly to the 5 Best Passive Income Stocks to Buy Now. Tech and growth stocks have been taking a beating due to concerns related to rising inflation […]