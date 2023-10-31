Betterware Reports Third Quarter Increase in Profit Margin

By Daniella Parra

Betterware de Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ: BWMX) said Ebitda in the third quarter rose 10 percent from a year earlier.

Ebitda was Ps. 328M with a 3.3pp margin expansion, while revenue showed stability for the fourth consecutive quarter, the company said.

“We ended 3Q2023 with extraordinary results for the Group, experiencing stable net sales in Betterware, better than expected results in Jafra Mexico and Jafra US, and achieving expense savings and operating efficiencies, which led to an increase in profit margin and outstanding cash flow generation,” said Luis G. Campos, Executive Chairman. “After delivering 3% growth from 4Q2022 to 3Q2023, we feel confident that our initiatives have us positioned generate YoY growth.”

