Beverages and Alcohol Stocks Q3 Highlights: Anheuser-Busch (NYSE:BUD)

Let's dig into the relative performance of Anheuser-Busch (NYSE:BUD) and its peers as we unravel the now-completed Q3 beverages and alcohol earnings season.

The beverages and alcohol category encompasses companies engaged in the production, distribution, and sale of refreshments like beer, wine, and spirits, along with soft drinks, juices, and bottled water. These companies' performance is influenced by brand strength, marketing strategies, and shifts in consumer preferences. Changing consumption patterns are particularly relevant and can be seen in the explosion of alcoholic craft beer drinks or the steady decline of non-alcoholic sugary sodas. The industry is highly competitive, with a diverse range of products from large multinational corporations, niche brands, and startups vying for market share. It's also subject to varying degrees of government regulation and taxation, especially for alcoholic beverages.

The 14 beverages and alcohol stocks we track reported a mixed Q3; on average, revenues beat analyst consensus estimates by 1.1% while next quarter's revenue guidance was 3.9% below consensus. Inflation (despite slowing) has investors prioritizing near-term cash flows, but beverages and alcohol stocks held their ground better than others, with share prices down 0.3% on average since the previous earnings results.

Anheuser-Busch (NYSE:BUD)

Born out of a complicated web of mergers and acquisitions, Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) boasts a powerhouse beer portfolio of Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona, and local favorites around the world.

Anheuser-Busch reported revenues of $15.57 billion, up 3.2% year on year, falling short of analyst expectations by 0.9%. It was a weak quarter for the company, with a miss of analysts' earnings and revenue estimates.

Anheuser-Busch Total Revenue

The stock is up 16.5% since the results and currently trades at $62.94.

Best Q3: Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)

With its proprietary MetaPlus formula as the basis for key products, Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) offers energy drinks that feature natural ingredients to help in fitness and weight management.

Celsius reported revenues of $384.8 million, up 104% year on year, outperforming analyst expectations by 9.4%. It was an incredible quarter for the company, with an impressive beat of analysts' earnings estimates.

Celsius Total Revenue

Celsius delivered the biggest analyst estimates beat and fastest revenue growth among its peers. The stock is down 1.4% since the results and currently trades at $58.2.

Duckhorn (NYSE:NAPA)

With many of their grapes sourced from the famous Napa Valley region of California, The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) is a producer of premium wines and known for its Merlot and other Bordeaux varietals.

Duckhorn reported revenues of $102.5 million, down 5.2% year on year, falling short of analyst expectations by 1%. It was a weaker quarter for the company, with a miss of analysts' earnings estimates.

Duckhorn had the slowest revenue growth and weakest full-year guidance update in the group. The stock is down 16.2% since the results and currently trades at $8.56.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)

With a primary focus on soda but also a presence in energy drinks and teas, Zevia (NYSE:ZVIA) is a better-for-you beverage company.

Zevia PBC reported revenues of $43.09 million, down 2.6% year on year, surpassing analyst expectations by 9%. It was a mixed quarter for the company, with a miss of analysts' operating margin and earnings estimates. On the other hand, its full-year revenue guidance came in higher than Wall Street's estimates.

Zevia PBC delivered the highest full-year guidance raise among its peers. The stock is down 22.7% since the results and currently trades at $1.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

A pioneer and behemoth in carbonated soft drinks, The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) is a storied beverage company best known for its flagship soda of the same name.

Coca-Cola reported revenues of $11.97 billion, up 5.9% year on year, surpassing analyst expectations by 1.8%. It was a good quarter for the company, with a decent beat of analysts' revenue and EPS estimates.

The stock is down 3.6% since the results and currently trades at $60.04.

