Bexplus Announces 100x Leverage & 100% Bonus to Maximize Traders' Profit

Bexplus
·4 min read

Bexplus, a leading cryptocurrency exchange has announced 100x leverage & 100% bonus for traders to maximize their profits.

Hong Kong, China, May 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bexplus, a leading cryptocurrency exchange has announced 100x leverage & 100% bonus for traders to maximize their profits. Recently, the price of Bitcoin has been jumping continuously, demonstrating its high volatility. Big fluctuations are scary but also bring incomparable opportunities. At this time of high volatility, choose a suitable platform, preferably a platform with high leverage, which can maximize profits, so that users will not be engulfed by the high volatility market while at the same time take advantage of this time to make a fortune. Taking into account the fluctuating market, Bexplus has launched ways to multiply traders' profits to a greater extent - 100% bonus and 100x leverage.

100% Deposit Bonus and 100x Leverage: Maximize Traders' Profits

100% bonus means that if someone deposits 1 BTC, 2 BTC will be credited to their account. Each user can get up to 10 BTC for every deposit. At the same time, 100x leverage also cooperates with the 100% bonus to maximize the position. 100x leverage can work even if the user only has $1. In fact, 100x leverage is especially suitable for small investors. With 100x leverage, $1 can be traded as $100, and traders can get all the benefits of the $100 so that their ROI（Return of Investment）can reach the highest.

Let’s use examples to help better understand 100x leverage. Assuming 1 BTC is used to open a long contract when Bitcoin is trading at $40,000. One day later, the price of Bitcoin increased to $42,000. The profit will be ($42,000 - $40,000) * 100 BTC/$42,000 *100% ≈ 4.76 BTC, making the ROI 476%.

Meanwhile, with Bexplus’ 100% Deposit Bonus, traders’ initial investment would be doubled (1 BTC = 2 BTC), as well as the profits. Take the example above, the profit will be doubled to 4.76 BTC *2 = 9.52 BTC, with an ROI of 952%.

With leverage, it’s important to be vigilant, as returns can be outstanding, but liquidations are easier if the price moves down.

Copy Trading: Profit with Superior Traders

Besides, if someone is new to the cryptocurrency market, Bexplus’s copy trading will be a good help. Copy-trading, as the name suggests, means following the orders of the veteran to trade. It allows user to copy investment orders from experienced people, as well as to customize the proportion of their order copy, set take profit and stop loss, or terminate the copied order at any time. For veterans, they can also get some benefits from their followers.


Know More about Bexplus

Bexplus is a leading crypto derivatives platform offering 100x leverage in BTC, ETH, XRP, ADA, and DOGE futures contracts. Accredited by the MSB, Bexplus is trusted by over 1 million traders around the world. No KYC, no deposit fee, traders can receive the most attentive services, including 24/7 customer support.

Other Superiorities of Bexplus:

BTC Wallet: up to 21% Annualized Interest without Any Risks

If the trader wants to take a short break from trading, the Bexplus BTC wallet can help them generate juicy profit without taking any risks. With up to 21% annualized interests, it is no doubt one of the most profitable rates in the industry.

Mobile Support: Google Play and Apple Store

Logging into Bexplus on the phone is also an easy task, it is available for both Android and IOS devices. For now, just search for Bexplus on Google or the App store, then they can use Bexplus and make instant transactions on their phone.

Demo Account with 10 BTC: Novice Friendly

To help traders better familiarize themselves with leveraged trading, Bexplus has launched a trading simulator. There are 10 replenishable BTC in the demo account for traders to practice as much as they like, without taking any risks. Users can also learn to analyze the market and use the tool-kit with the demo account.

What Can I Do with the Bonus?

The bonus is not withdrawable, but traders can use it as margin to open bigger positions and take more profit. Profit made with the bonus is withdrawable. Besides, with a bigger margin, traders’ positions are less likely to get liquidated when there are huge price swings.

opportunity to buy cheap Bitcoin can be missed, but still making handsome profits with the revival of Bitcoin is possible. If only prepared to accumulate more BTC.

No matter if someone is a beginner or skilled trader in the crypto futures market, it’s time for them to turn to 100x leverage crypto trading in Bexplus to make greater fortunes! Click here to join Bexplus and claim their 100% bonus now!

Media contact:

Disclaimer :There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as any recommendation. Readers are encouraged to do their own research.

Company: Bexplus

Contact: Jeniffer Butler

E-mail: business@bexplus.com

City: Hong Kong

Country: Hong Kong

Website: https://www.bexplus.com/

Newsroom: socials.submitmypressrelease.com


