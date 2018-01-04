How Big Tech has left you in the dark about massive CPU flaws

The of deep-seated processor vulnerabilities going by the names “Meltdown” and “Spectre,” may be the biggest news in computing security in years, but you wouldn’t know that from the sites of some of the companies that should be your first line of defense.

These firms have known about these vulnerabilities longer than most–researchers told them last summer, after first detecting the issue. Having the public disclosure planned for next week moved up after word began to leak should not have left non-techie users with so much to puzzle through when looking for help from the firms behind your devices.

That kind of information vacuum neither helps customers nor security in general. And at worst, calculated silence about these massive flaws may lead anxious users to opt for questionable third-party fixes.

A three-headed problem

Meltdown and Spectre’s two variations take advantage of how modern processors try to work faster by skipping ahead of themselves. They predict the operations that will come up next, then run those tasks sooner.

Teams of researchers found that by timing this back-and-forth of data, a rogue app could start to see system-level data — for example, saved passwords — that would normally be off limits. Having hostile code running on your computer is already a problem you would have had to solve, but this escalates its potential damage.

Meltdown, which appears confined to the Intel (INTC) processors that run most PCs and all Macs, is easier to exploit but easier to patch.

Spectre also afflicts AMD (AMD) processors as well as the ARM chips in many mobile devices. So far, it appears to represent less risk but also require much more work to squash — possibly a new generation of processor architecture that doesn’t optimize so much for speed.

