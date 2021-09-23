U.S. markets close in 5 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,452.14
    +56.50 (+1.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,753.13
    +494.81 (+1.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,048.78
    +151.93 (+1.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,244.00
    +25.44 (+1.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.08
    +0.85 (+1.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,752.20
    -26.60 (-1.50%)
     

  • Silver

    22.65
    -0.26 (-1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1747
    +0.0051 (+0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3640
    +0.0280 (+2.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3745
    +0.0126 (+0.92%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1100
    +0.3320 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,095.69
    +1,590.60 (+3.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,109.78
    +0.85 (+0.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,088.72
    +5.35 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     
JUST IN:

More Americans filed new jobless claims last week than expected

Another 351,000 individuals filed, 320,000 was estimated

Bigeye, providing data quality automation, closes second round this year with $45M

Christine Hall
·3 min read

Bigeye on Thursday announced a $45 million in Series B funding, just six months after securing a $17 million Series A round.

Coatue led the new investment that included existing investors Sequoia Capital and Costanoa Ventures. Together, the San Francisco-based company has brought in a total of $66 million, which also includes a $4 million seed raised last May.

The company’s technology automatically recommends and monitors data quality, for example telling customers what kind of data metrics to collect and alerting customers if there is an issue like when one of their ordering systems is down before it becomes a bigger problem.

Bigeye (formerly Toro) scores $17M Series A to automate data quality monitoring

Usage of the platform has doubled in each of the last four quarters, and the company also brought on new customers, like Clubhouse, Recharge and Udacity, prompting co-founders Kyle Kirwan and Egor Gryaznov to consider another round of funding. The co-founders met while at Uber and worked on similar data quality issues.

“We really started out wanting to fix the problem for people in our shoes, but we didn’t anticipate the quiet demand,” CEO Kirwan told TechCrunch. “Even in the Series A, there was demand, and to go after it, we needed to grow our engineering team even faster. There is so much to do on the product — we have the nugget of the product today, but we want to go further like explore when we detect data outages, how to prevent them the next time and how better to communicate them to the right person.”

In addition to engineering, the new investment will fund growth in product and go-to-market teams as well. Bigeye has 25 employees currently and Kirwan would like to see that be 40 by the end of the year.

Having started with automating a way to pay attention to the right signal coming from data, Bigeye is now shifting its attention to helping data teams communicate to the rest of their company when something isn't working or broken.

Kirwan plans to invest in how to make it faster to get to the root cause so that data outages can be prevented in the future. In addition, the company is also examining repetitive tasks within a customer’s workflow to see if there is an opportunity for machine learning to automate it.

As part of the investment, Caryn Marooney, general partner at Coatue, is joining the company’s board. Coatue is one of Bigeye’s early customers; she was able to see firsthand what the platform could do.

Marooney said she was attracted to the team’s experience building data-quality monitoring to scale at Uber, its approach to helping data teams measure and improve their data quality and the high-level customers the company is serving.

Looking toward the future, she sees data monitoring and observability as a key component of the modern data stack. Rather than examine data once a quarter, companies are using it every day to make business decisions, and therefore, need a reliable method for collecting and utilizing the data.

“Before, if you had bad data, your dashboards would break,” Marooney added. “Today, bad data can disrupt your business. Bigeye was made by data teams for data teams, and we believe they’ve solved this reliability problem for the most data-centric businesses.”

How to ensure data quality in the era of big data

Recommended Stories

  • Toast, Freshworks Make Strong Market Debuts

    The companies are among more than a dozen expected to raise more than $5 billion through IPOs this week.

  • Bitcoin Price Prediction – Bulls Need to Revisit $43,000 or Face another Sell-off

    Following a 2nd consecutive day in the red, it’s been a bullish start to the day for Bitcoin and the broader market. A Bitcoin move back through to $43,000 levels would signal a breakout…

  • Watch: PWC’s Shannon Schuyler on how to evolve good managers into even better allies

    This new leadership mandate has been heard loud and clear by Shannon Schuyler, PWC’s US Chief Purpose and Inclusion Officer. In addition to her work at PWC, Schuyler leads the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion, a 1,000-strong group of CEOs and academics who’ve joined forces to advance these values through business.  [Allyship] is not just saying, ‘I’ll stand next to you.’ Schuyler’s approach challenges her white peers to examine their passive solidarity, rise to a new standard of active workplace allyship, and build a better sense of belonging company-wide.

  • 3 Top Cloud Computing Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The cloud computing market is a core growth engine of the tech sector. Cloud infrastructure platforms power countless websites, apps, and streaming media services, and also provide companies with extra storage and computing power. Cloud-based software services can also analyze data, help companies make decisions, and enable people to work remotely.

  • 3 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy Now

    In the past four years, ETH -- the biggest of the three -- has gained more than 1,000%, Cardano has returned almost 9,000%, and finally, Binance Coin takes the podium with a mouth-watering return of more than 32,000%. Ethereum is the blockchain of choice for developers to build decentralized applications (dApps), or apps that run on peer-to-peer networks instead of central servers. More than 2,845 dApps utilize Ethereum, ranging from social networks to online gaming to media outlets to decentralized exchanges (DEXs), where users can trade crypto assets.

  • How to delete cookies from your computer — and why it matters

    What are cookies, exactly, and are they good or bad? Cyber security experts break it all down.

  • Huge hack reveals embarrassing details of who's behind Proud Boys and other far-right websites

    Epik long has been the favorite Internet company of the far-right, providing domain services to QAnon theorists, Proud Boys and other instigators of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol - allowing them to broadcast hateful messages from behind a veil of anonymity. But that veil abruptly vanished last week when a huge breach by the hacker group Anonymous dumped into public view more than 150 gigabytes of previously private data - including user names, passwords and other identifying information

  • Analyst Report: BlackBerry Limited

    BlackBerry, once known for being the world’s largest smartphone manufacturer, is now exclusively a software provider with a stated goal of end-to-end secure communication for enterprises. The firm provides endpoint management and protection to enterprises, specializing in regulated industries like government, as well as embedded software to the automotive, medical, and industrial markets.

  • Lithuania urges people to throw away Chinese phones

    The country's National Cyber Security Centre found security risks in both Xiaomi and Huawei models.

  • Facebook spent over $13 billion on safety, security since 2016

    The social media giant said it now has 40,000 people working on safety and security, compared with 10,000 five years ago. Facebook played down the negative effects on young users of its Instagram app and had a weak response to alarms raised by employees over how the platform is used in developing countries by human traffickers, the Wall Street Journal reported last week, citing a review of internal company documents. Facebook said its artificial intelligence technology has helped it block 3 billion fake accounts in the first half of this year.

  • Should Noncompete Clauses for Executives Be Legal?

    Proponents say they reduce the risk that intellectual property will be expropriated. Opponents say they stifle innovation. The two sides square off.

  • This email trick scam artists love will make your life easier, too

    Tired of promotions, newsletters, and junk emails you don't want or didn't sign up for clogging your inbox? Here's how a throwaway email address can help.

  • Children as young as 14 are being recruited as money mules on social media

    Children as young as 14 are being used as money mules by fraudsters on social media, official figures show.

  • U.S. Sanctions Crypto Exchange Accused of Catering to Ransomware Criminals

    The sanctions mark the first time the U.S. has blacklisted a cryptocurrency exchange, SUEX OTC, and heralds a new approach to firms found handling illicit payments.

  • Robinhood Crypto’s COO Shares Why Women Shouldn’t Be Intimidated To Invest in Crypto

    GOBankingRates wants to empower women to take control of their finances. According to the latest stats, women hold $72 billion in private wealth -- but fewer women than men consider themselves to be...

  • Researchers say Facebook is interfering with their tools to study News Feed

    Facebook quietly pushed out changes to News Feed that’s “interfering” with the browser-based tools used by journalists and researchers, according to The Markup.

  • Nimbus Platform Launches With Several Ways to Make Money Amidst DeFi Boom

    If there is any part of the blockchain ecosystem that has become popular in the last few years, it is the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector. The reason for this is that DeFi successfully offers many of the products and services offered by the traditional financial system but does so with greater privacy, flexibility, and lower costs for users. The result of this has been billions of dollars locked on DeFi platforms in the last two years and more innovative DeFi platforms popping up, especially

  • Huawei Releases the Intelligent World 2030 Report to Explore Trends in the Next Decade

    Huawei, along with industry partners, held the Intelligent World 2030 Forum. David Wang, Executive Director and President of ICT Products & Solutions of Huawei, released the Intelligent World 2030 report with a keynote speech on Exploring the Intelligent World 2030. This is the first time that Huawei has used quantitative and qualitative methods to systematically describe the intelligent world in the next decade and forecast industry trends, helping industries identify new opportunities and disc

  • US Treasury sanctions cryptocurrency exchange for aiding ransomware attacks

    The US Treasury Department has sanctioned a cryptocurrency exchange for allegedly laundering the money behind ransomware attacks.

  • In-person TwitchCon events will return in 2022

    It all depends what the COVID-19 situation looks like by then, of course.