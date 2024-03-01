Bill Gates Discusses AI's Public Good With India's Modi, Engages Local Leaders On Health, Tech And Innovation

This story was first published on the Benzinga India portal.

Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft, recently had an enlightening visit to India, engaging with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of ministers on a variety of critical topics.

What Happened? Gates, known for his philanthropic efforts and keen interest in global health and technology, found his discussion with PM Modi particularly inspiring. The duo delved into how artificial intelligence (AI) can serve the public good, women-led development, and innovations in agriculture, health, and climate adaptation, aiming to share India’s success stories with the world.

In a gesture of mutual respect, PM Modi echoed Gates’ sentiments, expressing his pleasure in their conversation.

A wholesome visit: Gates didn’t stop there; his agenda in India was packed with meaningful dialogues. He met with Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to talk about enhancing healthcare through digital innovations and affordable diagnostics, emphasizing a shared goal to combat TB, sickle cell, and maternal anaemia through leveraging Indian research and technology.

The tech mogul also spent time with Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Rajeev Chandrasekhar, and entrepreneurs like Zomato's Deepinder Goyal, to explore ongoing partnerships and potential for future collaboration. Gates highlighted India’s growth story as a beacon of collective effort and cross-sectoral cooperation in addressing global challenges.

His meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar covered India’s G20 Presidency and broader issues like DPI, health, education, and women's economic empowerment.

Gates’ bullish stance on India shines through his admiration for the country’s economic growth, innovation, and leadership in vaccine production, signalling a hopeful outlook for India’s role in global health advancements.

