Bill Gates Is Pulling In Nearly $500 Million In Annual Dividend Income. Here Are The 5 Stocks Generating The Most Cash Flow For His Portfolio

Bill Gates, the seventh richest person in the world, has a well-documented affinity for dividend income. This investment preference is clearly reflected in the staggering $464.5 million he earns annually from his portfolio.

Gates’s investment strategy, rooted in picking companies with strong dividend yields, showcases his commitment to steady, long-term income streams. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust's most recent 13F filing reveals that a significant portion of this income is generated from five key stocks.

Don't Miss:

Investing in real estate just got a whole lot simpler. This Jeff Bezos-backed startup will allow you to become a landlord in just 10 minutes and you only need $100.

Passive income investments are one of the most trusted methods for riding out a recession, so it's no surprise that people are turning to high-yield real estate notes that pay a fixed 7.5% to 9%.

Canadian National Railway Co (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway, a top North American transportation and logistics company, is a significant part of Gates’s portfolio. He holds 54,826,786 shares, valued at about $6.33 billion. The company’s quarterly dividend of $0.57 per share leads to Gates’s annual income of $125,005,072.08 from this investment.

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT)

As the founder of Microsoft, Gates’s investment in the tech giant remains a significant part of his portfolio. With 39,286,170 shares in hand, and following a recent increase in the quarterly dividend from $0.68 to $0.75 per share, Gates’s annual dividend income from Microsoft is an astounding $117,858,510.00. This investment not only signifies a nod to his legacy but also his belief in the company's continued innovation and market dominance.

Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management Inc, North America’s largest waste management company, aligns with Gates's sustainable investment principles. Gates owns 35,234,344 shares, worth about $6.06 billion. With a $0.70 quarterly dividend per share, his annual income from this is $98,656,163.20.

Story continues

Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc, renowned for its construction and mining equipment, is another key part of Gates’s portfolio. He owns 7,353,614 shares, valued at approximately $1.82 billion. The quarterly dividend of $1.30 per share brings his annual income from Caterpillar to $38,238,792.80.

Deere & Co (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Co, a leader in agricultural and construction machinery, is a significant investment for Gates. Holding 3,917,693 shares, worth about $1.45 billion, and with a dividend of $1.35 per share, Gates’s annual income from Deere is $21,155,542.20.

These five investments contribute nearly $401 million to Gates’s annual dividend income. While Gates’s investment strategy has been incredibly successful, it’s important for individual investors to remember that replicating the strategies of prominent investors like Gates may not always align with their personal financial goals or risk tolerance. Each investor should tailor their approach to their own unique financial situation and investment objectives.

Read Next:

Elon Musk has reportedly bought 6,000 acres of land just outside of Austin. Here’s how to invest in the city’s growth before he floods it with new tech workers.

Warren Buffett once said, "If you don't find a way to make money while you sleep, you will work until you die." Here are 3 high-yield investments to add significant income to your portfolio.

"ACTIVE INVESTORS' SECRET WEAPON" Supercharge Your Stock Market Game with the #1 "news & everything else" trading tool: Benzinga Pro - Click here to start Your 14-Day Trial Now!

This article Bill Gates Is Pulling In Nearly $500 Million In Annual Dividend Income. Here Are The 5 Stocks Generating The Most Cash Flow For His Portfolio originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.