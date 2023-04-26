Binance.US cites ‘hostile’ regulator, yanks US$1.3 billion deal to buy Voyager Digital

Reuters

Japan's new central bank chief is likely to keep monetary settings ultra-loose at his debut meeting on Friday, but may consider dropping references to the COVID-19 in forward guidance as the pandemic fades as an economic risk. While such a tweak would not have material implications for policy, investor may interpret it as Governor Kazuo Ueda's first step towards a broader change to the central bank's current dovish communication and an eventual phase-out of its massive stimulus. Forward guidance, or a pledge central banks make on the future policy course, is likely a key tool for Ueda, who as a Bank of Japan (BOJ) board member invented the bank's first such guidance in 1999 that promised to keep zero rates until deflation is overcome.