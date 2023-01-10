U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,919.25
    +27.16 (+0.70%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,704.10
    +186.45 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,742.63
    +106.98 (+1.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,822.65
    +26.74 (+1.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.63
    -0.49 (-0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,881.10
    +4.60 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.77
    +0.10 (+0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0743
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6210
    +0.1040 (+2.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2158
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.2280
    +0.0360 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,456.22
    +258.82 (+1.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    412.62
    +5.54 (+1.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,694.49
    -30.45 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,377.05
    +201.49 (+0.77%)
     

Binance.US Cleared to Buy Crypto Lender Voyager Out of Bankruptcy: Reuters

Nick Baker

A U.S. bankruptcy judge approved Binance.US's deal to purchase crypto lender Voyager Digital for about $1 billion, Reuters reported.

Voyager initially agreed to sell itself to FTX, but reopened the bidding process after Sam Bankman-Fried's exchange collapsed in November. Binance.US swooped in with the winning offer in December.

