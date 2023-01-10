Binance.US Cleared to Buy Crypto Lender Voyager Out of Bankruptcy: Reuters

MarketWatch

The future of the Biden administration’s student debt-relief plan currently rests with the Supreme Court, but in the meantime, officials are moving forward with sweeping reform that could have an even bigger impact on many borrowers and the student-loan system overall. Department of Education officials provided details on their proposal to change income-driven repayment, the suite of plans borrowers can use to pay back their debt as a percentage of their income. Under the new rules, borrowers would have more of their income protected before being required to make payments, borrowers with only undergraduate loans will have the share of their discretionary income they’re required to pay toward their loans each month cut in half, and any interest not covered by borrowers’ monthly payments under the new plan won’t be charged, among other changes.