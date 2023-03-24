U.S. markets closed

Bio-Path Holdings to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on March 31, 2023

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc.
·2 min read
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc.
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc.

HOUSTON, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH), a biotechnology company leveraging its proprietary DNAbilize® antisense RNAi nanoparticle technology to develop a portfolio of targeted nucleic acid cancer drugs, today announced that it will host a live conference call and audio webcast on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET to report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022 and to provide a business overview.

To access the live conference call, please call (833) 630-1956 (domestic) or (412) 317-1837 (international) at least five minutes prior to the start time. A live audio webcast of the call will also be available on the Presentations section of the Company’s website, www.biopathholdings.com. An archived webcast will be available on the Bio-Path website approximately two hours after the event.

About Bio-Path Holdings, Inc.

Bio-Path is a biotechnology company developing DNAbilize®, a novel technology that has yielded a pipeline of RNAi nanoparticle drugs that can be administered with a simple intravenous transfusion. Bio-Path’s lead product candidate, prexigebersen (BP1001, targeting the Grb2 protein), is in a Phase 2 study for blood cancers and BP1001-A, a drug product modification of prexigebersen, has been cleared by the FDA and Phase 1 studies in solid tumors will commence in 2022. The Company’s second product BP1002, which targets the Bcl-2 protein, is being evaluated for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors, including lymphoma and acute myeloid leukemia. In addition, an IND is expected to be filed for BP1003, a novel liposome-incorporated STAT3 antisense oligodeoxynucleotide developed by Bio-Path as a specific inhibitor of STAT3, in 2022 or first quarter 2023.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at http://www.biopathholdings.com.

Contact Information:

Investors

Will O’Connor
Stern Investor Relations
212-362-1200
will@sternir.com

Doug Morris
Investor Relations
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc.
832-742-1369


