Bio-Techne's Acquisition of Lunaphore Expands Its Spatial Biology Offerings

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) has agreed to acquire Lunaphore Inc with undisclosed deal terms.

Lunaphore, founded in 2014 and based in Tolochenaz, Switzerland, develops fully automated spatial biology solutions using precision microfluidic technology.

Lunaphore's instrument portfolio includes the COMET platform, offering automation, scalability, reproducibility, and tissue morphology analysis.

The COMET platform allows researchers to leverage existing antibody libraries for multiplexing possibilities without antibody conjugation.

Bio-Techne and Lunaphore recently announced a strategic partnership to develop a fully automated spatial multiomic workflow.

The acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of Bio-Techne's fiscal 2024.

Bio-Techne sees Lunaphore as complementary to its spatial biology franchise, providing automation for RNAscope assays and synergies with its antibody portfolio.

Lunaphore's COMET instrument is gaining traction in the market and is expected to play a significant role in spatial biology's clinical applications.

Lunaphore's CEO, Dr. Ata Tuna Ciftlik, expresses excitement about the acquisition and the combined capabilities in leading the spatial biology market.

Price Action: TECH shares are down 0.03% at $76.63 on the last check Thursday.

