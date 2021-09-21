U.S. markets open in 2 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,382.25
    +34.00 (+0.78%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,129.00
    +290.00 (+0.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,120.25
    +110.75 (+0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,201.60
    +24.80 (+1.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.02
    +0.73 (+1.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,767.60
    +3.80 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    22.22
    +0.05 (+0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1743
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3090
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.00
    +2.19 (+10.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3679
    +0.0020 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4290
    +0.0090 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,449.48
    -875.18 (-1.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,089.49
    -44.89 (-3.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,982.95
    +79.04 (+1.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,839.71
    -660.34 (-2.17%)
     

BioCryst to Present at 2021 Cantor Virtual Healthcare Conference

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:BCRX) today announced that the company will present at the 2021 Cantor Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Links to a live audio webcast and replay of this presentation may be accessed in the Investors section of BioCryst’s website at http://www.biocryst.com.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals discovers novel, oral, small-molecule medicines that treat rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays a key role in the biological pathway of the disease. Oral, once-daily ORLADEYO® (berotralstat) is approved in the United States, the European Union, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates. BioCryst has several ongoing development programs including BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for Marburg virus disease and Yellow Fever. RAPIVAB® (peramivir injection) has received regulatory approval in the U.S., Canada, Australia, Japan, Taiwan and Korea. Post-marketing commitments for RAPIVAB are ongoing. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.biocryst.com.

BCRXW

Investors:
John Bluth
+1 919 859 7910
jbluth@biocryst.com

Media:
Catherine Collier Kyroulis
+1 917 886 5586
ckyroulis@biocryst.com


Recommended Stories

  • Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

    What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term...

  • How Rich Are These 2021 Emmy-Nominated Stars?

    Television's biggest night is upon us with the Emmy Awards airing live on Sept. 19. This year's top-nominated shows include "The Crown," "The Mandalorian," "WandaVision," "Ted Lasso" and "The...

  • Activision Blizzard cooperating with SEC investigation into workplace complaints

    Shares of Activision Blizzard Inc. said Tuesday that it was continuing to work with regulators to address and resolve workplace complaints as it cooperates with a Securities and Exchange Commission investigation into disclosures on employment matters. The videogame maker, known for its "Call of Duty," Candy Crush" and "World of Warcraft" game franchises, said it has made a number of workplace changes, including "exiting" a number of employees and expanding compliance resources. "While we continu

  • The Cassava Saga: Here's What You Need To Know About This Embattled Alzheimer's Stock

    Cassava Sciences could hold the holy grail in Alzheimer's treatment. But once-highflying SAVA stock has plummeted this year.

  • Why Atea Pharmaceuticals Is Up 17% Today

    Orally administered treatments of COVID-19 infections are coming into focus as vaccine stocks lose their luster.

  • Why Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PTGX) were plunging 26.3% as of 3:39 p.m. EDT on Monday. The big decline came after the company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has placed a clinical hold on studies evaluating rusfertide. Protagonist was testing the drug in a phase 2 study targeting treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders.

  • Covid Vaccine Leads To Antibodies In Children — Here's Why BioNTech, Moderna Fell

    Pfizer and BioNTech said Monday their Covid vaccine led to a robust antibody response in young children, but the vaccine stocks toppled.

  • Novartis buys gene therapy firm Arctos Medical in vision loss treatment push

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Swiss drugmaker Novartis said on Tuesday it has bought gene therapy specialist Arctos Medical for an undisclosed amount, aiming to boost its efforts to find treatments for severe vision loss. Arctos's technology is a potential way to treat inherited retinal dystrophies (IRDs) and other diseases that involve photoreceptor loss, such as age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Existing gene therapy treatments aim to correct a specific gene, so only a small number of patients can benefit, Novartis said.

  • If You Have This Milk at Home, Get Rid of It Now, FDA Says

    Milk has long been heralded as a healthy drink, with popular ad campaigns and parents alike touting its benefits for building strong bones and providing essential vitamins and minerals. Unfortunately, if you've got one particular type of milk in your fridge, drinking it could do more harm than good, according to experts. The U.S. Food&Drug Administration (FDA) is now cautioning against drinking this one kind of milk right now—read on to find out if you should be purging your fridge of this produ

  • 3 reasons why the FDA rejected Pfizer's booster shot for general population

    The FDA rejected booster shots for the general population, while recommending them for 'high-risk' individuals Monday.

  • This Idaho ICU doctor’s touching message went viral. Here’s what he told his coworkers

    “I certainly didn’t intend for it to go any further than our immediate staff.”

  • Why AstraZeneca Shares Are Trading Higher Today

    AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) is trading higher Monday after the company announced its Enhertu data that was presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology showed reduced risk of disease progression by 72% in patients with HER2-Positive metastatic breast cancer. There was a strong trend towards improved overall survival, however this analysis is not yet mature and is not statistically significant. 94.1% of all patients treated with Enhertu were alive at one year compared to 85.9% of pati

  • White Striping Disease Hits 99% of U.S. Supermarket Chicken, Study Finds

    (Bloomberg) -- Ten years ago, the poultry muscle disease known as white striping was almost nonexistent. Now, the fat-boosting ailment shows up in 99% of U.S. store-brand chickens, according to a Humane League study to be released Monday.The animal-welfare nonprofit conducted an investigation in 29 states that found the affliction in virtually all grocery-store-brand chickens sampled. The illness is driven by the extreme conditions of factory farming, which turbocharges the raising process to a

  • Psyched: First Active Psychedelics ETF Hits NYSE, Compass Dives Into Novel Molecules, Atai Subsidiary Launches Phase 2a Trial

    AdvisorShares Launches First NYSE-listed Actively-managed Psychedelics ETF On Thursday, AdvisorShares launched the country’s first actively managed ETF covering the psychedelics sector. The AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (NYSE: PSIL), launched on the NYSE Arca market, providing exposure to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and life sciences companies that the firm deems are “leading the way in this nascent industry.” So far, this is the third ETF covering the psychedelics sector in North America. Th

  • These States Have "Out of Control" COVID

    Average COVID deaths in America just surpassed 2,000 a day, a grim milestone that you may find hard to believe, given that you're wishing everything was A-OK back to normal. But it's true. The Delta variant is "more transmissible" and thus more dangerous, responsible for a rise in infections nationwide. Some states are being ravaged more than others. To see which states have out of control infections, read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've

  • Daughter Blames Tucker Carlson's Misinformation For Playing A Role In Dad's COVID-19 Death

    The 45-year-old father of two had no underlying health conditions.

  • Florida Dad Finally Gets Life-Saving COVID Treatment After Family Reached Out to 169 Hospitals

    "He cried and just told me how regretful he was of not getting the shot, and he begged me to go get vaccinated," Robby Walker's wife Susan said of her husband's plea before going on a ventilator

  • AstraZeneca to invest $360 million in Irish drug manufacturing site

    The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker, which completed its $39 billion purchase of rare disease drugs maker Alexion in July, has a large portfolio of treatments for cancer, heart disease, diabetes and a COVID-19 vaccine, with several drugs under trials. "The future manufacturing of APIs for our medicines includes compounds with highly complex synthesis ... This significant investment will ensure the AstraZeneca supply network is fit for the future," said Pam Cheng, head of AstraZeneca's operations and IT.

  • Pfizer Just Made This Major Announcement About Its Vaccine

    The Delta variant has affected pockets of people that once seemed less at risk for COVID. The more transmissible strain of the virus has infected vaccinated individuals and young children at a higher rate than the previous iteration of the virus. With that in mind, pharmaceutical companies have sought to fill the gaps. Pfizer first proposed a booster shot for fully vaccinated adults, and now the company has announced that a trial found its vaccine has a "safe" and "robust" response in children f

  • Early tests show Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11 is ‘very safe’: Epidemiologist

    Suzanne Judd, Ph.D., Epidemiologist at the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Public Health, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.