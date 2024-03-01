Biodesix Inc (BDSX) Reports Strong Growth in Lung Diagnostic Test Volume and Gross Profit Margin

Revenue Growth : Total revenue increased by 52% in Q4 and 49% in FY2023 compared to the prior year, excluding COVID testing revenues.

Gross Profit Margin : Achieved a gross profit margin of 77% in Q4 2023, an 11-point increase over the same period in 2022.

Net Loss Improvement : Net loss improved by 55% in Q4 and 20% over the respective prior year comparable periods.

Adjusted EBITDA : Adjusted EBITDA loss improved by 55% in Q4 and 24% in FY2023 compared to the prior year.

2024 Revenue Guidance: Anticipates generating between $65 million to $68 million in total revenue, representing a 32% to 39% year-over-year growth rate.

On March 1, 2024, Biodesix Inc (NASDAQ:BDSX), a leader in diagnostic solutions and services, announced its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023. The company reported a significant increase in revenue and gross profit margin, alongside a notable reduction in net loss. Biodesix Inc (NASDAQ:BDSX) released its 8-K filing highlighting these achievements, which reflect its operational efficiency and expansion in the market for its Lung Diagnostic tests.

Biodesix is a data-driven diagnostic solutions company that leverages artificial intelligence to develop and commercialize solutions for clinical unmet needs, particularly in lung disease. The company's revenue streams are derived from diagnostic testing services, including blood-based lung and COVID-19 tests, as well as services provided to biopharmaceutical companies.

Financial Performance and Operational Highlights

The company's Lung Diagnostic test volume grew by 65% in FY2023 versus FY2022, marking the sixth consecutive quarter of over 50% year-over-year growth. This growth was primarily driven by the adoption of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment tests. Biodesix's gross profit margin for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 77%, up from 66% in the fourth quarter of 2022, driven by growth in Lung Diagnostic testing and optimization of testing workflows.

Operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased by 10% due to a reduction in research and development costs, partially offset by increased sales and marketing costs to support growth. For the full fiscal year, operating expenses increased by 4%, reflecting increased sales and marketing costs. The company also reported a net loss of $9.1 million for the fourth quarter and $52.1 million for the fiscal year, which is an improvement over the prior year.

Looking Ahead: 2024 Financial Outlook

Biodesix anticipates a continued upward trajectory in 2024, with total revenue expected to be between $65 million to $68 million, representing a significant year-over-year growth rate. This outlook is based on the company's commitment to driving increased revenue through the adoption of its diagnostic tests and services, improving gross margins through operational efficiencies, and maintaining cost discipline.

Biodesix's strong performance in the diagnostic solutions market, particularly in lung disease, is a testament to its innovative approach and strategic focus on addressing critical unmet needs. The company's financial achievements and operational efficiencies are crucial for sustaining growth and moving towards profitability in a competitive industry.

