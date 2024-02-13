Biodesix Inc CEO Scott Hutton Sells 64,390 Shares

On February 12, 2024, Scott Hutton, President & CEO of Biodesix Inc (NASDAQ:BDSX), sold 64,390 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed with the shares priced at $1.8 each, resulting in a total sale amount of $115,902.

Biodesix Inc is a data-driven diagnostic solutions company with a focus on lung disease. The company leverages its proprietary diagnostic platform to develop testing solutions that assist physicians in diagnosing and treating lung diseases. Biodesix's goal is to provide patients with information that can guide treatment decisions and improve patient outcomes.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 95,719 shares and has not made any share purchases. This latest transaction continues a pattern of insider sales for the company.

The insider transaction history for Biodesix Inc shows a trend of more insider sales than purchases over the past year, with 6 insider buys and 20 insider sells recorded.

On the valuation front, Biodesix Inc's shares were trading at $1.8 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $149.286 million. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.41, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued when compared to the GuruFocus Value of $1.28.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

