U.S. markets close in 4 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,273.88
    +103.18 (+2.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,322.12
    +689.48 (+2.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,175.46
    +379.90 (+2.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,014.68
    +51.67 (+2.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.66
    -6.04 (-4.88%)
     

  • Gold

    2,004.50
    -38.80 (-1.90%)
     

  • Silver

    26.42
    -0.47 (-1.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1079
    +0.0170 (+1.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9200
    +0.0480 (+2.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3177
    +0.0079 (+0.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7980
    +0.1340 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,349.16
    +4,039.94 (+10.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    943.23
    +15.89 (+1.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,164.27
    +200.16 (+2.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,717.53
    -73.42 (-0.30%)
     

Biofrontera Inc. to Present at the 34th Annual Roth Conference

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Biofrontera Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BFRI
Biofrontera Inc.
Biofrontera Inc.

WOBURN, Mass., March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biofrontera Inc. (Nasdaq: BFRI) (the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of dermatological products, announces today that Erica Monaco, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting and meeting with registered investors at the 34th Annual Roth Conference being held March 13-15 in Laguna Niguel, California.

Event:

34th Annual Roth Conference

Date:

Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Presentation Time:

11:00 AM Pacific Time (2:00 PM Eastern Time)

Location:

The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel, California

The conference will consist of 1-on-1 / small-group meetings, analyst-selected fireside chats, thematic industry panels and on-demand presentations by executive management from approximately 400 private and public companies in a variety of growth sectors including: Blockchain/Cryptocurrency, Business Services, Consumer / Health & Wellness, Healthcare, Resources: Oil & Gas / Meals & Mining, Technology & Media and Sustainability/ESG.

To learn more and submit a registration request, visit https://ibn.fm/ROTH2022Registration. A live audio webcast and replay of Biofrontera’s presentation will be available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.biofrontera-us.com.

About Biofrontera Inc.
Biofrontera Inc. is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company commercializing a portfolio of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions with a focus on photodynamic therapy (PDT) and topical antibiotics. The Company’s licensed products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection. For more information, visit www.biofrontera-us.com.

Contacts

Biofrontera Inc.
Anke zur Mühlen
+1 781 486 1539
us-ir@biofrontera.com

LHA Investor Relations
Tirth T. Patel
+1 212 201 6614
tpatel@lhai.com

# # #


Recommended Stories

  • European stocks rally as Ukraine’s president cools to NATO membership

    European stocks rallied at the start of trade on Wednesday, buoyed by an interview from Ukraine's president in which he appeared to make major concessions.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    How do drops of 50%, 67%, and 76% sound? The recent stock market correction has produced many bargains.

  • Russia Roils Plane-Backed Bonds by Keeping $10 Billion of Jets

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s decision to block foreign owners from seizing hundreds of planes worth about $10 billion is roiling a market where aircraft leases are bundled into bonds and sold to investors.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureU.S. and U.K. Poised for Ban on Imports of Russian Oil TodayUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as

  • 5 things need to happen before the market turns around

    In order for me to feel more confident about a sustained, new uptrend, and increase my exposure to equities, I need to see five things happen.

  • Goldman Sachs Says Investors Unprepared for U.S. Curve Inversion

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors’ inflation expectations suggest that U.S. yield-curve inversion is going to take them by surprise, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureU.S. and U.K. Poised for Ban on Imports of Russian Oil TodayChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineThe U

  • J.P. Morgan Sees Gains of Over 100% in These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    What can we make of the markets right now? On Friday, we saw the February jobs numbers – and they were far above the expectations. The economy added 678,000 jobs in the month, against a forecast of 400,000, and the official unemployment rate ticked down to 3.8%. It was the best jobs print of the ‘pandemic era.’ But it didn’t move the dial. The war in Ukraine did, and that movement wasn’t positive. All three of Wall Street’s major benchmarks are down as this week gets started, capping a weeks-lon

  • DraftKings CEO Vows to Make Stock Sellers ‘Regret’ Their Decision

    The tweet by CEO Jason Robin comes as many investors worry about the ultimate profitability of the online sports gambling industry.

  • Bumble shares pop despite earnings miss

    Bumble shares are up despite missing on earnings for Q4.&nbsp;

  • AT&T, Discovery Start Bond Sale That May Target $30 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- AT&T Inc. and Discovery Inc. kicked off marketing on a bond sale that’s expected to be one of the largest offerings ever as they seek to fund their media business combination. The deal will test a market that’s been rattled by inflation and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureUkraine Update: Firms Exit Russia, Fitch Sees ‘Imminent’

  • If I Could Only Buy 1 Stock Right Now, This Would Be It

    Being able to stomach volatility, while at the same time thinking long term, is necessary to capture this company's huge upside.

  • This 1 New Threat Could Punish Moderna Stock

    Despite being hot off $18.5 billion in revenue from sales of its coronavirus vaccine last year, Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) might just have trouble brewing. On Feb. 28, Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ: ABUS) initiated a lawsuit against Moderna, claiming that the company had infringed on several patents with its Spikevax vaccine. In particular, Arbutus took issue with the lipid nanoparticle (LNP) technology used as a drug delivery system for Moderna's jabs.

  • It's Time to Accept the Doom and Gloom With Vroom

    Thus, Vroom couldn't escape the macro-level issues of inflation and labor shortages -- not that anyone should expect the company to sidestep these problems, but undoubtedly they're having a material impact on the company's bottom line. Moreover, Fadem may be too charitable in characterizing Vroom's "profit trajectory" as "too uncertain."

  • MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS): When Will It Breakeven?

    MicroVision, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MVIS ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to...

  • Why Viatris Stock Dropped 24% in February

    Shares of Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS) fell 24.4% in February, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock has since fallen even further. The healthcare stock's big drop on Feb. 28 came after the company announced in its fourth-quarter earnings report that it was selling its biosimilars portfolio to Biocon Biologics, a privately held company in India, for up to $3.335 billion.

  • Oil market is ‘a coiled spring’ ready to explode, strategist says

    RBC Capital Markets Managing Director of Global Energy Strategy Michael Tran joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss velocity in the oil market, the ban on U.S. imports of Russian oil, and the possibility of a recession.

  • Qualcomm raises dividend, to lift implied yield to nearly 2%

    Shares of Qualcomm Inc. rallied 2.6% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the semiconductor and digital telecommunications services company said it will raise its dividend by 10%. The company said its new quarterly dividend of 75 cents a share, up from 68 cents, will be effective and payable after March 24. Based on Tuesday's stock closing price of $150.76, the new annual dividend rate would imply a dividend yield of 1.99%, which compares with the implied dividend yield for the S&P 500 of 1.53%

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Sells Social Media and Defense, Buys Gambling

    Asset manager Cathie Wood on Monday bought and sold a number of household names as the stock market tumbled.

  • Why Crocs Stock Is Becoming Too Cheap to Ignore

    After Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) closed the acquisition of a competing footwear company in mid-February, its stock has plummeted to 52-week low. Crocs recently closed on its acquisition of HEYDUDE, a private casual footwear brand known for its lightweight, affordable shoes, for $2.5 billion. Crocs took out a new $2 billion loan, ​​drew $50 million under its revolving current facility, and issued 2.8 million shares (about 4.5% of its shares outstanding) to HEYDUDE's founder to fund the deal.

  • Best Vanguard Funds Morningstar: Funds Rated 5 Stars

    Discover the best Vanguard funds via the Morningstar rating system. Learn more about three funds that have five-star ratings from Morningstar here.

  • Investors Are Underestimating Block's Potential

    Shares of financial technology stock Block (NYSE: SQ) are trading 65% off highs of just a few months ago, even including its bounce after a very strong earnings report. Not only are investors selling growth stocks, but they've also been abandoning companies like Block who were seen as beneficiaries of the pandemic's shift to e-commerce. The volume going through the Square side of Block's business is impressive.