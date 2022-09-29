U.S. markets close in 5 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,634.05
    -84.99 (-2.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,157.91
    -525.83 (-1.77%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,714.50
    -337.14 (-3.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,660.40
    -54.84 (-3.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.50
    -0.65 (-0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,657.20
    -12.80 (-0.77%)
     

  • Silver

    18.51
    -0.36 (-1.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9732
    -0.0007 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7920
    +0.0870 (+2.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0965
    +0.0079 (+0.73%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.6100
    +0.4880 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,011.41
    -353.89 (-1.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.30
    -11.69 (-2.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,849.14
    -156.25 (-2.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,422.05
    +248.07 (+0.95%)
     

Biofrontera Inc. to Present at the Roth Inaugural Healthcare Opportunities Conference

Biofrontera Inc.
·1 min read
Biofrontera Inc.
Biofrontera Inc.

WOBURN, Mass., Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biofrontera Inc. (Nasdaq: BFRI), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of dermatological products, announced today that Erica Monaco, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Roth Inaugural Healthcare Opportunities Conference being held at the Yale Club in New York City on October 6, 2022. Management will also be participating in one-on-one investor meetings at the conference.

Event:

Roth Inaugural Healthcare Opportunities Conference

Date:

Thursday, October 6, 2022

Time:

8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Investors registered for the conference are encouraged to contact their Roth representative to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management during the conference.

About Biofrontera Inc.

Biofrontera Inc. is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company commercializing a portfolio of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions with a focus on photodynamic therapy (PDT) and topical antibiotics. The Company’s licensed products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection. For more information, visit www.biofrontera-us.com.

Contacts:

Biofrontera Inc.
Anke zur Mühlen
+1 781 486 1539
us-ir@biofrontera.com

LHA Investor Relations
Tirth T. Patel
+1 212 201 6614
tpatel@lhai.com

# # #


Recommended Stories