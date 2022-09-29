Biofrontera Inc. to Present at the Roth Inaugural Healthcare Opportunities Conference

Biofrontera Inc.

WOBURN, Mass., Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biofrontera Inc. (Nasdaq: BFRI), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of dermatological products, announced today that Erica Monaco, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Roth Inaugural Healthcare Opportunities Conference being held at the Yale Club in New York City on October 6, 2022. Management will also be participating in one-on-one investor meetings at the conference.



Event: Roth Inaugural Healthcare Opportunities Conference Date: Thursday, October 6, 2022 Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Investors registered for the conference are encouraged to contact their Roth representative to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management during the conference.

About Biofrontera Inc.

Biofrontera Inc. is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company commercializing a portfolio of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions with a focus on photodynamic therapy (PDT) and topical antibiotics. The Company’s licensed products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection. For more information, visit www.biofrontera-us.com.

