Biogen upgraded, Take-Two downgraded: Wall Street's top analyst calls

The most talked about and market moving research calls around Wall Street are now in one place. Here are today's research calls that investors need to know, as compiled by The Fly.



Top 5 Upgrades:



Raymond James upgraded Biogen (BIIB) to Outperform from Market Perform with a $283 price target. The firm likes the setup for the shares in 2024, saying it believes the Leqembi launch will begin to gain traction next year and the Skyclarys U.S launch will continue at its strong pace in 2024, bolstered by a launch in the European Union early next year.

Stifel upgraded Datadog (DDOG) to Buy from Hold with a price target of $140, up from $98. The firm states that its recent Datadog customer survey focused on growth expectations, usage trends, security adoption, and GenAI interest indicated that installed-base optimization showed a marked decline of about 38% vs. 50% in its prior two surveys and about half of the customers still optimizing indicated they were close to completing their optimizations, which is an improvement from 8% in the last survey.

UBS upgraded J.B. Hunt (JBHT) to Neutral from Sell with a price target of $205, up from $176. UBS sees an improving outlook for intermodal volume growth in 2024 and believes the reset down in EPS expectations for 2024 has nearly run its course.

Stephens upgraded Q2 Holdings (QTWO) to Overweight from Equal Weight with a price target of $46, up from $36. Q2 has transitioned from "a hyper-revenue growth to a margin expansion story," argues the firm, which sees the bar for revenue and margin as achievable looking into 2024.