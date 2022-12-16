U.S. markets open in 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,859.75
    -37.25 (-0.96%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,855.00
    -357.00 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,294.00
    -53.25 (-0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,756.90
    -18.20 (-1.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.82
    -2.29 (-3.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.90
    +8.10 (+0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    23.20
    -0.10 (-0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0628
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5130
    +0.0630 (+1.83%)
     

  • Vix

    23.44
    +2.30 (+10.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2172
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.2010
    -0.5390 (-0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,983.39
    -554.17 (-3.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    392.69
    -20.08 (-4.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,318.63
    -107.54 (-1.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,527.12
    -524.58 (-1.87%)
     

BiondVax Announces Pricing of $8 Million Underwritten Public Offering

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
·5 min read
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

JERUSALEM, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Nasdaq: BVXV) (“Company”), which focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing innovative immunotherapeutic products primarily for the treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering with gross proceeds to the Company expected to be approximately $8,000,000, before deducting underwriting discounts and other expenses payable by the Company. The offering consists of 1,600,000 units and pre-funded units. Each unit consists of one American Depositary Share (“ADS”) and two warrants, each to purchase one ADS, and each pre-funded unit consists of one pre-funded warrant to purchase one ADS and two warrants each to purchase one ADS. One of the warrants will expire three years from the date of issuance, and the other warrant will expire one year from the date of issuance and may be exercised for half an ADS on or prior to the sixtieth (60th) day following the original issuance for no additional consideration. Each ADS (or pre-funded warrant) is being sold together with two warrants at a combined purchase price of $5.00 per unit (or $4.999 per pre-funded unit after reducing $0.001 attributable to the exercise price of the pre-funded warrants). Each ADS represents 400 of our ordinary shares, no par value per share.

The offering is expected to close on December 20, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with its existing cash and cash equivalents, for the advancement of its NanoAbs development program, as well as general corporate purposes, which may include working capital, research and development activities, regulatory matters, capital investment or other related purposes.

Aegis Capital Corp. is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.

A registration statement on Form F-1 (File No. 333-267648) relating to the offering of the securities was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and declared effective by the SEC on December 15, 2022. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by contacting Aegis Capital Corp., 1345 Avenue of the Americas, 27th Floor, New York, NY 10105, by telephone at (212) 813-1010 or by email at syndicate@aegiscap.com. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About BiondVax

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Nasdaq: BVXV) is a biotechnology company focused on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing innovative immunotherapeutic products primarily for the treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases. Since its inception, the company has executed eight clinical trials including a seven country, 12,400 participant Phase 3 trial of its prior vaccine candidate and has built a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility for biopharmaceutical products. With highly experienced pharmaceutical industry leadership, BiondVax is aiming to develop a pipeline of diversified and commercially viable products and platforms beginning with an innovative nanosized antibody (NanoAb) pipeline. www.biondvax.com.

Contact Details
Investor Relations | +972 8 930 2529 | ir@biondvax.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expect," "believe," "intend," "plan," "continue," "may," "will," "anticipate," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected expenses, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding  the expected closing date of the offering, the expected use of proceeds from the offering, the timing of future pre-clinical clinical trials, and the therapeutic and commercial potential of NanoAbs. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views with respect to certain current and future events and are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the results to differ materially from those expected by the management of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk of a delay in the closing date of the offering or that the Company’s expected use of proceeds changes, that the therapeutic and commercial potential of NanoAbs will not be met; the risk of a delay in the preclinical and clinical trials data for NanoAbs, if any;  the risk that BiondVax may not be able to secure additional capital on attractive terms, if at all; the risk that the European Investment Bank may accelerate the loans under its finance contract with BiondVax; risks relating to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic; BiondVax's ability to acquire rights to additional product opportunities; BiondVax's ability to enter into collaborations on terms acceptable to BiondVax or at all; timing of receipt of regulatory approval of BiondVax's manufacturing facility in Jerusalem, if at all or when required; the risk that the manufacturing facility will not be able to be used for a wide variety of applications and other vaccine and treatment technologies, and the risk that drug development involves a lengthy and expensive process with uncertain outcomes. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 28, 2022. BiondVax undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

Corporate Communications:
InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
310.299.1717 Office
Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com


Recommended Stories

  • 2 Biotech Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Two drug developers stand out as plain-as-day bargains in the new year, while another top-performing biotech stock looks poised to disappoint.

  • 'Big Short' Michael Burry Sends an Alarming Warning to Investors

    The legendary investor has just posted a message that might discourage investors from buying stocks.

  • 5 Phenomenal Stocks in Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio That Are Screaming Buys in 2023

    The Oracle of Omaha's $5.9 billion hidden portfolio is home to five amazing companies that are ripe for the picking.

  • 12 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 12 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Buy Now. You can skip our detailed industry analysis and go directly to the 5 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Buy Now. Whether it’s the remote of your television or your cellphone, semiconductors are an integral part of the devices around us and are […]

  • 3 Things About Coinbase Global That Smart Investors Know

    Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN), one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, went public through a direct listing last April. Coinbase initially dazzled the bulls as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ether (CRYPTO: ETH), and other cryptocurrencies surged to record highs. In June, Coinbase's CEO warned investors that a "crypto winter" could start soon.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks That Could Rocket 50.2% to 59.6% Higher in 2023 According to Wall Street

    The investment bank analysts who get paid to follow these stocks think they can make big gains in the coming year.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Adobe, United States Steel

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith checks out several stocks trending in the after-hours trading session.

  • ‘Things will be less rosy’: Billionaire Howard Marks likes these 2 high-yield dividend stocks for protection

    With inflation rates this year reaching levels not seen since the early 1980s, and the Fed taking aggressive interests rate hikes in its attempt to tame it, these issues have been hot topics in 2022. This is a conversation unlikely to go away anytime soon, however, according to legendary investor Howard Marks. “Inflation and interest rates are highly likely to remain the dominant considerations influencing the investment environment for the next several years,” the billionaire said in a recent n

  • Elon Musk is using Tesla as his personal ‘ATM machine’ after cashing out another $3.5 billion in stock. It’s a ‘train wreck situation,’ Wedbush’s Dan Ives says

    “Investor frustration is building as the Musk brand has quickly deteriorated over the past six months,” the influential tech analyst wrote. “The Twitter nightmare continues.”

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall After Nasdaq Breaks Key Level, Apple Dives; Here's The Silver Lining

    The Nasdaq undercut key support on recession fears, with Apple tumbling. Little is working, but here's the silver lining,

  • Adobe Rises, but This Stock Is Friday's Big Winner

    Investors are as nervous as ever, but they've shifted their focus away from soaring interest rates toward their potential impact on the economy. Futures contracts on major market benchmarks were down as much as 1% early Friday morning. Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) released its financial results for the most recent quarter late Thursday, and shareholders were generally pleased with what they saw from the creative technology specialist.

  • 5 reasons why Meta stock just caught a rare upgrade

    A rare upgrade on Meta after a rough year.

  • After FTX, Are Binance's Days Numbered?

    This is Changpeng Zhao, the founder and CEO of Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume. Ironically, it was a tweet from Zhao that sparked the beginning of the end for FTX and its sister company Alameda Research, the two jewels of the Bankman-Fried empire. On November 6, Zhao announced in a post, on Twitter, that his company had made the decision to sell $530 million worth of FTT coins, a cryptocurrency issued by FTX.

  • Novavax stock dives more than 20% on debt offering

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman discusses the decline in stock for Novavax.

  • Why Pfizer Stock Is Riskier Than AbbVie

    AbbVie's (NYSE: ABBV) share price has soared more than 20% in 2022. Meanwhile, Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) stock is down year to date, even though the drugmaker is on track to generate close to $100 billion in revenue this year -- more than any other biopharmaceutical company has ever made. Here's why Pfizer stock is riskier than AbbVie.

  • Is Amazon a No-Brainer Stock to Own in 2023?

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is limping into 2023, and it's probably eager to turn the page on a new chapter. It's lost nearly $8 billion in its e-commerce-focused businesses through the first three quarters of 2022, and it announced the first major layoffs in the company's history, including 10,000 from its corporate workforce. Among the divisions especially targeted is Alexa, because Amazon is reportedly losing $10 billion a year on this voice-activated technology.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Lost Its Charge This Week

    Goldman Sachs issued a sell rating on QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) this week, and investors are apparently heeding the advice. As of Thursday afternoon, shares of the battery manufacturer were down 10% for the week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, due to uncertainty over whether QuantumScape will ever make good on its promise. QuantumScape is one of a handful of companies working to commercialize a solid-state battery, a technology that in theory offers a lot of upside over the lithium-ion batteries currently used to power electric vehicles.

  • Stocks could face another explosion of volatility Friday as $4 trillion of options expire in ‘quadruple witching’

    Stocks have been on a wild ride this week, and conditions could still get weirder as traders brace for "quadruple witching" on Friday, when a flurry of equity options and futures contracts expire.

  • Cathie Wood Loses Big Money On Every Stock She Owns

    Most investors at least have a few stocks they can brag about. Not so this year with Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation.

  • Goldman Says Commodities Will Gain 43% in 2023 as Supply Shortages Bite

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities will be the best-performing asset class once again in 2023, handing investors returns of more than 40%, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkPowell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeStocks Push Lower as Traders Digest Rate Moves: Markets WrapThe Wall Street bank said that while the first quarter may be “bumpy”