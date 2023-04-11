BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) shareholders have earned a 46% CAGR over the last three years

It hasn't been the best quarter for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 17% in that time. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been very strong. In three years the stock price has launched 206% higher: a great result. To some, the recent share price pullback wouldn't be surprising after such a good run. The thing to consider is whether the underlying business is doing well enough to support the current price.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

BioNTech became profitable within the last three years. Given the importance of this milestone, it's not overly surprising that the share price has increased strongly.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of BioNTech's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered BioNTech's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. BioNTech hasn't been paying dividends, but its TSR of 209% exceeds its share price return of 206%, implying it has either spun-off a business, or raised capital at a discount; thereby providing additional value to shareholders.

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for BioNTech shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 24%. The market shed around 7.6%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. Fortunately the longer term story is brighter, with total returns averaging about 46% per year over three years. Sometimes when a good quality long term winner has a weak period, it's turns out to be an opportunity, but you really need to be sure that the quality is there. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for BioNTech that you should be aware of.

