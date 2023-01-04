U.S. markets close in 3 hours 44 minutes

BioRegenx Announces Study of Glycocalyx Damage from Kidney Patients' Plasma and Its Restoration with Endocalyx Pro

Findit, Inc.
·7 min read
Findit, Inc.

CHATTANOOGA, TN / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2023 / BioRegenx, Inc. which has entered into a Definitive Agreement to merge with Findit, Inc, and its subsidiary Microvascular Health Solutions, LLC (MVHS) based in Alpine, Utah, announces the release of a new peer-reviewed study published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences on the use of Endocalyx Pro™ to protect the glycocalyx on endothelial cells exposed to kidney patients' plasma.

This study, focused on kidney patients, reveals that the patented formulation of Endocalyx Pro restores the endothelial glycocalyx when exposed to toxic hemodialysis plasma. A healthy endothelial glycocalyx facilitates the exchange of nutrients, hormones, and oxygen, along with the removal of waste and carbon dioxide, from all vital organs.

The study is titled "A Dietary Supplement Containing Fucoidan Preserves Endothelial Glycocalyx through ERK/MAPK Signaling and Protects against Damage Induced by CKD Serum," The authors of the study included researchers from University Hospital Münster, Maastricht University, and Dr. Hans Vink, Chief Science Officer, and Robert M. Long, MVHS CEO. GlycoCheck™ software technology, along with other measurement modalities, were used in this study to measure the endothelial glycocalyx and was a critical tool used in this breakthrough study. MVHS is the exclusive worldwide distributor of GlycoCheck.

Patients with Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) have a very high risk of cardiovascular disease and premature death when they need to be treated with hemodialysis to detoxify their blood when their kidneys are failing. The toxins in the blood of hemodialysis CKD patients damage their blood vessels, and many recent studies have demonstrated that the increased cardiovascular risk is associated with damage of the endothelial glycocalyx, a protective gel-like polysaccharide matrix on the luminal surface of the vascular endothelium.

"Although many studies confirm that a damaged glycocalyx is related to cardiovascular complications and is associated with poor outcomes for critically ill patients in the ICU, therapeutic options that target to protect, repair, or restore the endothelial glycocalyx are still lacking," said Dr. Vink. "It is therefore very exciting that the recently published study by Manuel Regier and Carolin Drost and our colleagues investigated the potential of the dietary supplement Endocalyx Pro to protect and restore the endothelial glycocalyx in the presence of toxic hemodialysis plasma."

Not only was Endocalyx Pro able to restore the dimension of the endothelial glycocalyx after damage by the hemodialysis plasma samples, but the study also demonstrated that Endocalyx Pro could prevent endothelial glycocalyx damage in the presence of the glycocalyx degrading enzyme heparinase, levels of which are high in the blood of hemodialysis patients.

In addition to these exciting, protective, and restorative properties of Endocalyx Pro in an acute model of endothelial glycocalyx damage by exposure to toxic hemodialysis plasma, the authors also demonstrated that adding Endocalyx Pro to the food of mice for only two weeks, resulted in significant uptake of Endocalyx Pro in the blood of these mice, which resulted in a thicker glycocalyx in mice eating the supplement as measured using the GlycoCheck patented software.

Finally, the study demonstrated that several specific cellular pathways, as well as inhibition of the enzyme heparinase, are involved in the protective and restorative effect of Endocalyx in the context of enzymatic and chronic kidney disease-induced damage of the endothelial glycocalyx.

About Endocalyx Pro and GlycoCheck

Endocalyx Pro™ was developed for MVHS by Mr. Long and Dr. Vink and is patented as a method of treating the endothelial glycocalyx in the U.S., Japan, South Korea, China, and pending in Canada and Europe. Endocalyx Pro™ is the only proprietary, patented anti-aging supplement that has been clinically shown to maintain a healthy endothelial glycocalyx, resulting in the protection of capillary function. Multiple double-blind placebo studies are underway on Endocalyx Pro's effectiveness on COVID-19, heart disease, stroke, diabetes, sepsis, and aging, as well as this new study on kidney patients' microvascular health.

GlycoCheck was used in this study, and it is an FDA registered Class 1 medical testing device. GlycoCheck measures and analyzes microvascular health, and objectively reports a MicroVascular Health Report. It has been used in 98 peer-reviewed research studies worldwide. GlycoCheck is patented in the U.S., Canada, Europe, China, and Japan. MVHS is the exclusive worldwide distributor of GlycoCheck and the upgraded complete GlycoCheck system software, including the new CapiVision™ camera, will be available in January 2023.

MVHS expects the list GlycoCheck test sites to grow to more than 1,000 locations in 2023. The new GlycoCheck™ system will shorten measurement time with the patient to about ten minutes.

Healthcare practitioners who wish to have GlycoCheck in their facilities to perform a screening that generates a baseline MicroVascular Health Report and offer Endocalyx Pro™ to patients to improve microvascular health, should contact Microvascular Health Solutions.

About BioRegenx

On December 29, 2022, Findit, Inc. announced that it had entered into a Definitive Agreement with BioRegenx. Pursuant to the Definitive Agreement, BioRegenx shall be merged into Findit. The merger is expected to be completed by the end of the 1st quarter of 2023. BioRegenx, Inc., (BioRegenx.com) is a holding company with four subsidiaries, Microvascular Health Solutions, LLC, MyBodyRx, LLC, NuLife Sciences, Inc. and Regenr8, Inc. BioRegenx was created to integrate leading-edge companies into one synergistic platform offering 360-degree solutions, which include leading edge testing technologies and nutraceutical solutions. Testing technologies include the breakthrough GlycoCheck™, developed by GlycoCheck, B.V. and exclusively distributed by Microvascular Health Solutions, and TruEpigentics DNA and epigenetic testing. Nutraceuticals include the patented Endocalyx Pro™ and additional synergistic dietary supplements sold under the MyBodyRx brand. The customer base of BioRegenx subsidiaries includes medical professionals, brand partners, and consumers from throughout North America.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit, Inc., owns Findit.com which is a social media content management platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing, and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want to be indexed in Findit search results, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit, Inc. is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide increased brand awareness to our members. Findit Inc. trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Markets.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word believe or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of BioRegenx, Inc. to differ materially from those implied or expressed by such forward-looking statements. This press release speaks as of the date first set forth above, and BioRegenx, Inc. assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to factors such as the lack of capital, timely development of products, inability to deliver products when ordered, inability of potential customers to pay for ordered products, and political and economic risks inherent in international trade.

CONTACT:

Tom Powers - Secretary of Findit Inc.
866-500-4576
tom@findit.com

SOURCE: Findit, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/733376/BioRegenx-Announces-Study-of-Glycocalyx-Damage-from-Kidney-Patients-Plasma-and-Its-Restoration-with-Endocalyx-Pro

