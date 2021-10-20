U.S. markets close in 1 hour 26 minutes

Biozek Medical Implements Environmentally Friendly Processes in Newest Manufacturing Facility

·3 min read

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / Biozek Medical has completed the construction of its newest manufacturing facility, demonstrating its dedication to green initiatives and ecologically responsible manufacturing processes. Biozek Medical's corporate team created plans for improving the company's ecological impact through the implementation of measures aimed at resource conservation, elimination of discharge pollutants, pollution prevention, waste minimization, and reduction of carbon dioxide emissions. Biozek Medical initiated policies and procedures, as well as updated and adjusted a wide range of production processes in an effort to reduce pollution. This will result in a reduction in emissions. Many conservation techniques for using less water and energy will be implemented at the new facility that have already been implemented at other facilities, such as energy-efficient production equipment, energy-efficient lighting, and resource management software.

In addition to using environmentally friendly packaging, such as environmentally friendly inks, the Biozek Medical manufacturing facility has reduced the use of ocean-bound plastics through responsible packaging practices, and the company is working toward "zero waste to landfill" status through a variety of waste minimization methods and the reuse of numerous production materials. Liquids, gases, and solids are all potential waste products that might be generated throughout the manufacturing process. As part of their efforts to limit the quantity of waste products created, Biozek Medical has established measures to eliminate what they can, reuse what they can, and recycle what they can't avoid throwing away. In order to reduce waste, measures that have been used to date include, but are not limited to: recycling clean air and natural gas, using water reuse systems, recovering industrial solvents for reuse, and acquiring recycled materials whenever available. Using automated scrubbers, steam cleaners, and sonic cleaners that wash and rinse in situ, waste reduction can be achieved by minimizing the amount of labor required to clean production equipment. This reduces the amount of time spent handling difficult-to-clean equipment.

Aiming to expand on its successes in developing ecologically friendly manufacturing methods, Biozek Medical recognizes that combating climate change, while still a challenging issue for corporations and society, is a priority that must be addressed immediately.

About Biozek Medical

Biozek Medical is a Netherlands-based biotechnology company known throughout the medical industry as a solution provider. It provides clients with accurate, cost effective testing equipment by partnering with renowned manufacturers of medical supplies. Biozek seeks to leverage the increased demand for point of care test kits that has accompanied the decentralization of hospitals and the increased specialization within medical facilities. Biozek aims to improve people's health with a new generation of tests for women's health, infectious diseases, and tumor markers.

Through the development of new technological platforms and business processes, Biozek has opened up new techno-commercial areas in the point of care testing industry. In a short time, Biozek has become a global leader of in vitro diagnostic products as well as rapid tests. The Biozek rapid tests for COVID-19, dengue, syphilis, and other infectious diseases are recognized as world class products. In an endeavor to assist the medical community to deal with the current pandemic, Biozek has created a collection of COVID-19 rapid tests that offer quick and accurate results: The COVID-19 Antibody Rapid Test, which uses serum or plasma samples, and two COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Tests, which are conducted either through nasal or throat swabbing or saliva extraction.

Biozek Medical has a well established reputation for providing a wide array of innovative diagnostic solutions to customers all over the world. Biozek specializes in the research and development of medical diagnostic and immunodiagnostic tools, as well as IVD products and point of care test kits. Through the combination of the newest Biozek rapid tests with the latest in electronics, it continues to find innovative solutions for the medical community and to create a better workflow for point-of-care institutions. For more information, visit www.biozek.com

Media Contact:

Samantha Cady
Covid News
s.cady@covidnews.com

SOURCE: Biozek



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/668743/Biozek-Medical-Implements-Environmentally-Friendly-Processes-in-Newest-Manufacturing-Facility

