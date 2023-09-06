BJ's Restaurants (BJRI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

BJ's Restaurants (BJRI) closed the most recent trading day at $28.08, moving -1.09% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.7% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.06%.

Heading into today, shares of the restaurant chain had lost 16.53% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.58% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BJ's Restaurants as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.02, up 108% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $328.54 million, up 5.52% from the year-ago period.

BJRI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.91 per share and revenue of $1.36 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +435.29% and +5.56%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BJ's Restaurants. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.98% higher. BJ's Restaurants is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that BJ's Restaurants has a Forward P/E ratio of 31.15 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.02.

Meanwhile, BJRI's PEG ratio is currently 2.08. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Restaurants industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.84 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BJRI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

