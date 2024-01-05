BJ's Restaurants (BJRI) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

BJ's Restaurants (BJRI) closed the most recent trading day at $32.45, moving -0.22% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.18%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.1%.

Shares of the restaurant chain witnessed a loss of 0.58% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 2.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.75%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of BJ's Restaurants in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.28, signifying a 64.71% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $330.99 million, indicating a 3.82% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for BJ's Restaurants. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.65% increase. As of now, BJ's Restaurants holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, BJ's Restaurants is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.87. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.35.

One should further note that BJRI currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.7. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Restaurants was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.7 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, finds itself in the top 39% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

