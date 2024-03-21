BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Full Year 2024 Earnings: In Line With Expectations

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings (NYSE:BJ) Full Year 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$20.0b (up 3.4% from FY 2023).

Net income: US$523.7m (up 1.8% from FY 2023).

Profit margin: 2.6% (down from 2.7% in FY 2023). The decrease in margin was driven by higher expenses.

EPS: US$3.94 (up from US$3.84 in FY 2023).

BJ Sales Performance

Like-for-like sales growth: 1.7% vs FY 2023.

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Meets Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) was also in line with analyst expectations.

In the last 12 months, the only revenue segment was Club Retail Operations contributing US$20.0b. Notably, cost of sales worth US$16.3b amounted to 82% of total revenue thereby underscoring the impact on earnings. The largest operating expense was General & Administrative costs, amounting to US$2.84b (91% of total expenses). Explore how BJ's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 4.3% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 4.5% growth forecast for the Consumer Retailing industry in the US.

Performance of the American Consumer Retailing industry.

The company's shares are up 5.0% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings that you should be aware of.

