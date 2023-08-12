BK Technologies Corporation (AMEX:BKTI) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript August 10, 2023

John Suzuki: Thank you, Jen. Thank you, everyone, for joining today. I'll start by reviewing some of the highlights of our operations and financial results during the quarter. Then I'll turn it over to our Chief Financial Officer, Scott Malmanger, for a deeper dive into our financial results. We'll conclude by opening up the call for a brief Q&A. Turning to slide three. We saw a continued momentum in the second quarter, with revenue growing 57% to $19 million, compared to second quarter of last year. During the quarter, we shipped 8,938 radios, bringing our first half shipment total to 18,939. With the progress we're making, we are maintaining our annual shipment target range of 32,000 to 36,000, but we believe there's a good chance that we'll end up at the high end of our radio delivery guidance, or even potentially surpassing it.

In the second quarter, we were very pleased to receive FCC certification for our BKR 9000 multiband radio, and we completed our first shipment of the BKR 9000 in early June to the U.S. Army. With its enhanced capabilities and cost-effective price point, the BKR 9000 is a very attractive next-generation portable communications radio. As we discussed on other calls, we expect the multiband capabilities of the BKR 9000 to open up a larger addressable market with several new market verticals, and we're excited to bring this new portable communication solution to new customers. Turning to slide four. Our BKR 5000 saw continued demand and strong order activity during the second quarter, particularly as existing customers upgraded their portable communications technology.

Of note, we received two large orders totaling over 5100 radios from the USDA Forest Service, as well as a significant purchase order valued at 924,000 from the Washington State Department of Natural Resources. Both agencies are longtime BK customers, and we're grateful to partner with them as they upgrade to newer, more reliable portable communications technology. Booking activity in the quarter was strong, and we ended the quarter with a backlog of $24 million as of June 30, 2023. Slide five. Slide five illustrates the continued traction we're seeing with our BKR 5000 radio. As mentioned a moment ago, in the second quarter, we shipped 8,938 units, bringing us to a total of 18,939 radios shipped year to date. With our visibility today, we believe second half shipment levels will be in the range of 13,000 to 17,000, and anticipate closing out the year on the high end of this range.

Turning to slide six. Our gross margin performance for the second quarter was disappointing. As we experienced delays in implementing our cost reduction initiatives, those initiatives have now been launched in earnest, and as a result, we anticipate the third quarter margins will be favorably impacted. Unfortunately, this delay does mean that we no longer anticipate meeting our gross margin target of 35% for the full year. That said, with initiatives now underway, and with a favorable product mix now includes the BKR 9000 multi-band radio, we expect to see continued gross margin improvement through the balance of the year. Our expectation is that these cost initiatives will drive further savings in 2024 as we continue our commitment to quarter over quarter margin expansion.

Slide seven. Slide seven shows our highly experienced engineering development and manufacturing teams who are instrumental to the launch of our innovative BKR 9000 multi-band portable communications radio. In June, we received FCC certification and P25 compliance assessment program, or P25 CAP approval for the BKR 9000, and began shipping the BKR 9000 shortly after. Our first shipment of the BKR 9000 radios was to the U.S. Army. Since this initial delivery, we have received several additional orders from the U.S. Army, and we're pleased to continue to expand our relationship. I'd like to take a moment to dive a little deeper into the market opportunity for the BKR 9000 and what makes this radio such an exciting opportunity for our company. In the U.S. alone, there are about 1,000 P25 trunk radio systems.

For the most part, each state operates their own statewide P25 radio system, which provides an overlay radio communication to regional, county, and city-owned P25 radio systems. It's very common that these overlay or adjacent P25 trunk systems operate in a different frequency band, so there is a real need for a multi-band radio that can operate on all four of the LMR frequency bands. BK has completed or is in the process of testing the BKR 9000 on over 30 P25 trunked systems. Most of these are large statewide, regional, and or county P25 systems with hundreds of thousands of radio users. The BKR 9000 has passed the P25 compliance assessment program, but each P25 system owner requires further approval on their specific system. BK has years of experience acquiring system approval for our legacy P25 radios, and this history is helping us expedite the individual approval process.

Early feedback from system owners has been positive, with many owners indicating minimum configuration or software changes required to approve the BKR 9000. Customers are impressed with the look and feel of the radio, which provides high-end capabilities at a reasonable price point. While still early on and anecdotal, we receive feedback that our audio sounds better than our competitors' products, and the radio performs better in noisy RF environments. We are encouraged by this feedback and energized to bring the BKR 9000 to more customers. As we continue to receive system approvals, our order book continues to grow. Our shipment plan remains modest initially, as we primer production line and ramp up as we head into the fourth quarter and 2024.

Now, I'll turn it over to Scott Malmanger, CFO, to take you through the financials. Scott?

Scott Malmanger: Thanks, John. On slide eight, you'll see a summary of our financial and operating results for the period ending June 30, 2023. Sales for the second quarter totaled approximately $19 million, compared with $12.1 million for the same quarter last year. As John mentioned, we closed the second quarter with an order backlog of $24 million. Gross profit margin in the second quarter was 27% compared with 14% in the second quarter of last year. Selling, general and administrative expenses, or SG&A, for the second quarter total approximately $6 million, compared with $5.4 million for the same quarter last year. SG&A expenses included increased spending as we launched and improved market awareness of the BKR 9000. Operating loss totaled $784,000, compared with an operating loss of $3.7 million for the second quarter of last year.

In the second quarter of 2023, we recognized the net unrealized loss of $376,000 on our investments, compared with the net unrealized loss of $602,000 in the same quarter last year. We recorded a significantly reduced net loss of $1.3 million, or $0.39 per basic and diluted share in the second quarter of 2023, compared with a net loss of $4.3 million, or $1.28 per basic and diluted share in the prior year period. It is our expectation that with continued strong sales, performance, and gross margin improvement, we should continue our progress towards profitability. And finally, as of June 30, 2023, we have approximately $2.7 million of cash and cash equivalent, and only $24,000 in long-term debt. From a liquidity standpoint, we believe that our current cash position combined with anticipated cash generated primarily by radio sales and borrowing availability under our credit facility provides us with the working capital that we need to grow our business.

I will turn the call back over to John.

John Suzuki: Thank you, Scott. On slide nine, we reiterate our operational and strategic focus for 2023. First, we remain focused on maximizing production efficiency. Our capacity is set to produce up to 10,000 radios per quarter, or 40,000 for the full year. We are targeting production of 8,000 to 10,000 radios per quarter, and based on the backlog and forecasted demand, we maintain our stated annual shipment target of between 32,000 and 36,000 radios. As I said earlier, based on where we sit, this is a conservative estimate, and we believe is a good chance that we will end up on the high end of our radio delivery guidance for the year. Second, we are focused on driving gross margin improvement through 2023. And the third area focus is around our continuing efforts to establish strategic beachheads in the federal, state, and local public safety markets for the BKR 9000, multi-band portable radio, and InteropONE.

We believe that establishing these beachheads is important as we plan for continued growth in 2024 and achieving our 2025 revenue goals. Slide 10. On our last slide, we reiterate our long-term goal of reaching $100 million in revenue by 2025. We are investing to drive profitable growth and to establish BK as a premier communications technology provider for the public safety and critical communications market. Our BKR 5000 is a proven success in its appeal to new customers as well as to existing customers as they move through their equipment upgrade cycles. Likewise, now that we have launched the BKR 9000, we have the opportunity to significantly expand our target markets and grow our brand recognition among our new customer audience. Finally, we think InteropONE has the ideal capabilities to improve communications between first responders, which will in turn improve safety and response times, potentially saving lives.

As a SaaS service, we anticipate InteropONE will play a meaningful role in delivering high-margin, reoccurring revenue as we gain market presence over time. With that, I'll turn the call over to the operator for questions. Mike?

