Black Cat Syndicate Limited's (ASX:BC8) Shift From Loss To Profit

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Black Cat Syndicate Limited's (ASX:BC8) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Black Cat Syndicate Limited engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in Australia. With the latest financial year loss of AU$3.9m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$8.0m, the AU$97m market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. As path to profitability is the topic on Black Cat Syndicate's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Black Cat Syndicate is bordering on breakeven, according to some Australian Metals and Mining analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of AU$14m in 2025. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2025? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 72% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Black Cat Syndicate's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, bear in mind that by and large metals and mining companies, depending on the stage of operation and metals mined, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Black Cat Syndicate has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning metals and mining company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

