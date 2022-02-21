U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,348.87
    -31.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,079.18
    -232.82 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,548.07
    -168.63 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.33
    -18.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.95
    +2.88 (+3.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,906.20
    +6.40 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    23.97
    -0.03 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1322
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    -0.0400 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3599
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7800
    -0.1950 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,161.87
    -217.53 (-0.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    872.91
    -63.87 (-6.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.33
    -29.29 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,910.87
    -211.20 (-0.78%)
     

Black History Month and Mental Health

In this article:
  • ALKS

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Alkermes

#BlackHistoryMonth represents an opportunity to highlight the disparities within the Black community when it comes to mental health. According to a 2018 survey, 50% of Black adults with serious mental illness did not receive treatment.

We encourage followers to invest in learning about the work being done to address #BlackMentalHealth by inspiring, Black-led organizations.

Black Mental Health Alliance for Education & Consultation, Inc. Therapy for Black Girls BEAM (Black Emotional and Mental Health Collective)

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Alkermes on 3blmedia.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/black-history-month-and-mental-health-337364519

