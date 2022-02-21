Black History Month and Mental Health

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Alkermes

#BlackHistoryMonth represents an opportunity to highlight the disparities within the Black community when it comes to mental health. According to a 2018 survey, 50% of Black adults with serious mental illness did not receive treatment.

We encourage followers to invest in learning about the work being done to address #BlackMentalHealth by inspiring, Black-led organizations.

Black Mental Health Alliance for Education & Consultation, Inc. Therapy for Black Girls BEAM (Black Emotional and Mental Health Collective)

