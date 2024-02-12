Revenue : GAAP total revenue increased by 7.4% to $295.0 million in Q4 and by 4.5% to $1.1 billion for the full year.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) : GAAP diluted EPS rose to $0.10 in Q4, up $0.51 per share, and non-GAAP diluted EPS increased to $1.14, up $0.46 per share.

Adjusted EBITDA : Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin improved significantly by 890 basis points to 33.6% in Q4.

Free Cash Flow : Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow increased by $28.7 million to $36.3 million in Q4.

Stock Repurchase: Blackbaud announced a reauthorized, expanded, and replenished $500 million stock repurchase program.

Blackbaud Inc (BLKB) Reports Strong Q4 and Full Year 2023 Results, Exceeds Financial Guidance

On February 12, 2024, Blackbaud Inc (NASDAQ:BLKB), the leading provider of software for powering social impact, released its 8-K filing, announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. The company, which serves the "social good" community, including nonprofits, foundations, corporations, educational institutions, and healthcare institutions, has enabled over $100 billion in donations annually across more than 40,000 customers in over 100 countries.

Financial Performance and Challenges

Blackbaud's fourth quarter results concluded a transformative year with a strong performance that met or exceeded the company's financial guidance ranges. The company's GAAP total revenue for the fourth quarter was $295.0 million, a 7.4% increase from the previous year, with GAAP recurring revenue comprising 97% of total revenue. Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue also saw an 8.4% increase. This growth is significant as it reflects the company's successful transition to a more predictable, subscription-based revenue model, which is crucial for stability and valuation in the software industry.

However, the company faced challenges, including a GAAP net cash used in operating activities of $(3.3) million, which included security incident-related payments of $54.9 million. This resulted in a decrease of $17.4 million and a GAAP operating cash flow margin decrease of 620 basis points. The security incident-related costs have been a drag on the company's cash flows, but the management's proactive measures to address these issues are evident in the improved non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow, which increased by $28.7 million.

Financial Achievements and Industry Relevance

Blackbaud's financial achievements in the fourth quarter and full year 2023 are particularly important given the company's focus on the software industry for social good. The non-GAAP income from operations was $83.8 million for the quarter, with a non-GAAP operating margin of 28.4%, an increase of 840 basis points. For the full year, non-GAAP net income was $213.6 million, with non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $3.98, up $1.29 per share. These achievements underscore the company's ability to scale its operations efficiently while continuing to invest in product innovation and market expansion.

Key Financial Metrics and Their Importance

Blackbaud's key financial metrics for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 highlight the company's robust financial health and operational efficiency. The non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $99.3 million in Q4, with a margin of 33.6%, reflects the company's strong profitability and cash generation capabilities. The Rule of 40, a key software industry metric that sums the revenue growth rate and EBITDA margin, stood at 41.0% for the quarter, indicating that Blackbaud is performing well above the threshold that typically signifies a healthy balance between growth and profitability.

"The fourth quarter demonstrated continued progress on our five-point operating plan, which has transformed our financial results," said Tony Boor, executive vice president and CFO, Blackbaud. "For the full year 2023, we met our guidance range for revenue and exceeded the high end of our guidance ranges for adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP EPS, and adjusted free cash flow."

Analysis of Company's Performance

Blackbaud's performance in 2023 reflects a company that is successfully navigating its market and executing on its strategic initiatives. The company's refreshed capital allocation strategy, which includes a significant stock repurchase authorization, signals confidence in its future cash flow generation and a commitment to delivering shareholder value. With a focus on becoming a Rule of 40 company for the full year 2024, Blackbaud is positioning itself for sustainable growth and profitability.

