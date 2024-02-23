President and CEO Michael Gianoni executed a sale of 25,354 shares of Blackbaud Inc (NASDAQ:BLKB) on February 20, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing.

Blackbaud Inc is a software company that provides cloud software, services, expertise, and data intelligence that empower and connect people to drive impact for social good. The company serves nonprofits, foundations, corporations, education institutions, healthcare institutions, and the individual change agents who support them.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 49,354 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Blackbaud Inc indicates a pattern of 24 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Blackbaud Inc President and CEO Michael Gianoni Sells 25,354 Shares

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Blackbaud Inc were trading at $68.77, resulting in a market capitalization of $3.616 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 2,256.00, significantly above both the industry median of 27.12 and the historical median price-earnings ratio for Blackbaud Inc.

According to the GuruFocus Value, with a stock price of $68.77 and a GF Value of $73.35, Blackbaud Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.94, indicating the stock is Fairly Valued.

Blackbaud Inc President and CEO Michael Gianoni Sells 25,354 Shares

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

