BlackBerry Stock Is Tumbling Tuesday: What's Going On?

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) shares are falling in Tuesday’s after-hours session after the company announced a proposed private offering.

What Happened: After the market close on Tuesday, BlackBerry said it intends to offer $160 million worth of Convertible Senior Notes due 2029 in a private offering.

The notes will be offered only to qualified institutional investors.

BlackBerry expects to grant the initial purchases the option to purchase up to an additional $25 million of the notes over a 13-day period.

BlackBerry said it expects to use the proceeds to fund the repayment or repurchase of its outstanding $150 million worth of 1.75% extendible convertible unsecured debentures due next month.

BB Price Action: BlackBerry shares are down approximately 17% over a one-year period. The stock was down 13.80% after hours at $3.06 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

