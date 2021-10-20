U.S. markets closed

Blackhawk Bancorp Announces 2021 Third Quarter Earnings

October 19, 2021
BELOIT, WI / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX:BHWB) reported net income of $3.22 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, a 21% decrease compared to the $4.06 million earned the previous quarter, and a 13% increase compared to the $2.86 million earned the third quarter of 2020. Fully diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter was $1.13, a decrease of $0.17 as compared to $1.30 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and an increase of $0.27, or 31%, as compared to $0.86 reported for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The third quarter 2021 results produced a Return on Average Equity (ROAE) of 12.57% and a Return on Average Assets (ROAA) of 0.96%.

The decrease in earnings compared to the most recent quarter included a $0.39 million decrease in net interest income and a $0.85 million increase in operating expenses. These earnings declines were partially offset by a $0.07 million increase in noninterest income.

The increase in net income for the third quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of the prior year reflects a $2.62 million decrease in provision for loan losses. This improvement was partially offset by a $1.20 million decrease in revenue from the sale and servicing of mortgage loans and a $1.03 million increase in operating expenses. The increase in earnings per share compared to the third quarter of 2020 was boosted by the tender offer and stock repurchase, which was completed in the second quarter of 2021, where the Company repurchased 525,546 shares, or 15.6%, of its outstanding common stock.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the company reported net income of $10.71 million, a 43% increase over the $7.50 million reported for the first nine months of 2020. Diluted earnings per share for the first nine months of 2021 increased by 53% to $3.45 compared to $2.26 for the first nine months of 2020. The Company's results for the first nine months of 2021 produced a return on average assets of 1.13% and a return on average equity of 13.49%.

"The solid third quarter results include continued recognition of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan fees, low credit costs and robust mortgage banking activity," said Todd James, the Company's Chairman and CEO. "While pleased with overall financial results, loan growth continues to be a challenge, especially from our commercial and industrial borrowers, many of whom benefited from the PPP and are cautious about making capital investments due to challenges attracting labor and break-downs in the supply chain. These issues, combined with potential changes in the tax code, have some business owners deciding this is a good time to sell," added James. "Despite these challenges to growth, Blackhawk's continued to add experienced bankers and make investments to improve our operating systems and processes. We expect to be well positioned when economic activity begins to pick up," he said.

Total assets of the company increased by $176.4 million, or 15%, to $1.32 billion as of September 30, 2021 compared to $1.14 billion as of December 31, 2020. Total gross loans decreased by $9.5 million, or 1%, and total investment securities increased $120.4 million, or 34%, during the first nine months of 2021. Total deposits increased by $181.8 million, or 18%, to $1.17 billion compared to $987.3 million at the end of 2020.

Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the third quarter of 2021 totaled $9.77 million, a decrease of $0.39 million, or 4%, compared to the second quarter of 2021, and down $0.1 million, or 1%, compared to the third quarter of last year. The net interest margin was 3.11% for the third quarter of 2021 as compared to 3.37% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and 3.83% for the third quarter of the prior year.

The decrease in net interest income and the net interest margin compared to the third quarter of last year is primarily the result of declining yields on earning assets driven by the pro-longed low interest rate environment. The tax equivalent yield on earning assets has dropped seventy-nine basis points to 3.34%, compared to 4.13% for the third quarter of 2020, while at the same time the cost of deposits decreased only ten basis points to .14% from .24% the same quarter a year ago. Like most banks, Blackhawk has seen a significant influx of deposits and slow loan growth due to the unprecedented level of Federal stimulus in response to the pandemic. Average total deposits for the third quarter of 2021 increased by $238.7 million to $1.18 billion compared to $943.8 million in the third quarter of 2020. This deposit growth has led to increases of $161.9 million and $77.3 million in average investment securities and funds held in interest-bearing deposits, respectively, compared to the third quarter of the prior year.

While average total loans for the third quarter of 2021 decreased by $18.3 million, or 3%, compared to the third quarter of the prior year, the decrease was due to forgiveness of PPP loans. The table below reflects the average balance, related interest income and the respective yields for all loans, PPP loans, and loans excluding PPP for the third quarter of 2021 compared to the same quarter the year before.

Net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, increased by $1.25 million, or 4%, to $29.65 million as compared to $28.41 million for the first nine months of 2020. The net interest margin for the first nine months of 2021 decreased by 57 basis points to 3.32% compared to 3.89% for the first nine months of 2020. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to a $1.48 million increase in PPP loan fees recognized as unamortized fees are recognized when forgiveness is granted. At September 30, 2021 $1.44 million of unamortized PPP fees remain on the Company's balance sheet. The decrease in the net interest margin is driven by the pro-longed low interest rate environment and influx of deposits due to Federal pandemic stimulus programs. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 average total deposits increased by $224.3 million, or 25%, to $1.13 billion compared to $901.5 million the first nine months of 2020. While the Company was able to achieve a twenty basis point decrease in the cost of deposits to 0.15% compared to 0.35% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020; the decrease was more than offset by a seventy-five basis point decrease in the yield on average total earning assets to 3.54% as compared to 4.29% for the first nine months of the prior year. The excess liquidity from deposit growth has been deployed in the investment portfolio or held in cash equivalent investments.

The table below reflects the average balance, related interest income and the respective yields for all loans, PPP loans, and loans excluding PPP for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared to the first three quarters of 2020.

Provision for Loan Losses and Asset Quality
There was no provision for loan losses recorded for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 or June 30, 2021, as compared to $2.62 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The decreased provision reflects an improved credit outlook, especially as it relates to pandemic related losses. The Company has not released any reserves as management still believes there is continued uncertainty related to the future course of the pandemic, labor challenges and the impact of inflation and supply chain issues on the Company's customer base. Net charge offs for the third quarter were near zero.

Total nonperforming assets, which include troubled debt restructures performing in accordance with their modified terms, equaled $9.8 million as of September 30, 2021, as compared to $10.2 million as of June 30, 2021, and $11.0 million at September 30, 2020. At September 30, 2021, the ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans equaled 1.46%, as compared to 1.50% at June 30, 2021, and 1.59% at September 30, 2020. The allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.68% as of September 30, 2021, as compared to 1.66% at June 30, 2021, and 1.44% as of September 30, 2020. The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans increased to 114.5% as of September 30, 2021, as compared to 110.2% at June 30, 2021, and 90.8% at September 30, 2020. All but $2.4 million of credits that were granted modifications for COVID relief have been returned to normal payments, or are included in the nonperforming asset numbers above.

Non-Interest Income and Operating Expenses
Non-interest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 totaled $4.76 million, a $0.07 million increase compared to $4.69 million the prior quarter, and a $0.91 million decrease from the $5.67 million recorded in the third quarter of 2020. The decrease in non-interest income compared to the third quarter of 2020 was due to a $1.20 million decrease in revenue from the sale and servicing of mortgage loans, which was partially offset by a $0.14 million increase in debit card revenue.

Non-interest income for the first nine months of 2021 increased $0.98 million, or 7%, to $14.76 million as compared to $13.78 million for the first nine months of 2020, including a $0.63 million increase in debit card interchange fees.

Operating expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 totaled $10.32 million, an increase of $0.85 million, or 9%, compared to the quarter ended June 31, 2021, and increased by $1.03 million, or 11%, compared to the third quarter of 2020. The increase compared to the third quarter of 2020 includes $0.15 million in other expense, reflecting non-recurring donations.

Operating expenses for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021, totaled $29.77 million, a $2.98 million, or 11%, increase over the first nine months of 2020.

About Blackhawk Bancorp
Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin and is the parent company of Blackhawk Bank. The combined entity operates eleven full-service banking centers and a dedicated commercial office, which are located in Rock County, Wisconsin and the Illinois counties of Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake, and Kane. The company offers a variety of value-added consultative services to its business customers and their employees related to the financial products it provides.

Disclosures Regarding non-GAAP Measures

This report refers to financial measures that are identified as non-GAAP that the Company believes help to evaluate and measure the Company's performance, including the presentation of the net interest margin ratio and efficiency ratio calculations on a taxable-equivalent basis. Non-GAAP measures are also used to assist investor comparison by identifying nonrecurring events such as acquisition-related expenses, nonrecurring securities gains and the impact such items have on the performance measures of return on average assets, return on average equity, diluted earnings per share, and the efficiency ratio. This supplemental information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures.

Forward-Looking Statements
When used in this communication, the words "believes," "expects," "likely", "would", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The company's actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause such a variance to occur include, but are not limited to: heightened competition; adverse state and federal regulation; failure to obtain new or retain existing customers; ability to attract and retain key executives and personnel; changes in interest rates; unanticipated changes in industry trends; unanticipated changes in credit quality and risk factors, including general economic conditions particularly in the Company's markets; potential deterioration in real estate values, success in gaining regulatory approvals when required; changes in the Federal Reserve Board monetary policies; unexpected outcomes of new and existing litigation in which Blackhawk or its subsidiaries, officers, directors or employees is named defendants; technological changes; changes in accounting principles generally accepted in the United States; changes in assumptions or conditions affecting the application of "critical accounting policies"; inability to recover previously recorded losses as anticipated, and the inability of third party vendors to perform critical services for the company or its customers. The inclusion of forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that future events or plans contemplated by the Company will be achieved. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or otherwise.

Further information is available on the company's website at www.blackhawkbank.com .

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc.
Todd J. James, Chairman & CEO
tjames@blackhawkbank.com

Matthew McDonnell, SVP & CFO
mmcdonnell@blackhawkbank.com

Phone: (608) 364-8911

BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND DECEMBER 31, 2020
(UNAUDITED)


September 30,

December 31,

Assets

2021

2020


(Dollars in thousands, except


share and per share data)

Cash and due from banks

$

16,536

$

12,012

Interest-bearing deposits in banks and other institutions

101,310

42,119

Total cash and cash equivalents

117,846

54,131


Certificates of deposit in banks and other institutions

3,412

4,159

Equity securities at fair value

2,555

2,517

Securities available-for-sale

469,917

349,565

Loans held for sale

6,029

6,096

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

2,150

2,150

Loans, less allowance for loan losses of $11,224 and $10,764

at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

652,294

662,225

Premises and equipment, net

20,906

20,254

Goodwill and core deposit intangible

11,723

12,018

Mortgage servicing rights

3,756

3,409

Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance

11,363

11,126

Other assets

16,043

13,949

Total assets

$

1,317,994

$

1,141,599


Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


Liabilities

Deposits:

Noninterest-bearing

$

349,827

$

268,866

Interest-bearing

819,258

718,388

Total deposits

1,169,085

987,254

Subordinated debentures and notes (including $1,031 at fair value at

September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020)

20,155

5,155

Senior secured term note

11,667

12,833

Other borrowings

5,000

14,000

Other liabilities

11,585

10,602

Total liabilities

1,217,492

1,029,844


Stockholders' equity

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized;

3,479,069 and 3,435,348 shares issued as of September 30, 2021 and

December 31, 2020, respectively

35

35

Additional paid-in capital

35,665

35,062

Retained earnings

79,388

69,676

Treasury stock, 630,991 and 62,999 shares at cost as of September 30, 2021

and December 31, 2020, respectively

(18,951

)

(941

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

4,365

7,923

Total stockholders' equity

100,502

111,755

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,317,994

$

1,141,599



BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED)


Nine months ended September 30,


2021

2020


(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)




Interest Income:



Interest and fees on loans

$

24,956

$

25,362

Interest and dividends on available-for-sale securities:

Taxable

5,309

4,729

Tax-exempt

1,182

1,067

Interest on deposits in other financial institutions

150

244

Total interest income

31,597

31,402

Interest Expense:

Interest on deposits

1,258

2,381

Interest on subordinated debentures

353

141

Interest on senior secured term note

313

385

Interest on other borrowings

21

88

Total interest expense

1,945

2,995

Net interest income before provision for loan losses

29,652

28,407

Provision for loan losses

500

5,885

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

29,152

22,522


Noninterest Income:

Service charges on deposits accounts

2,140

2,254

Net gain on sale of loans

6,726

7,509

Net loan servicing income

495

(254

)

Debit card interchange fees

3,392

2,759

Net gains on sales of securities available-for-sale

-

107

Net other gains (losses)

101

64

Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance

237

235

Change in value of equity securities

(12

)

77

Other

1,685

1,030

Total noninterest income

14,764

13,781


Noninterest Expenses:

Salaries and employee benefits

17,605

16,097

Occupancy and equipment

3,547

3,293

Data processing

1,921

1,700

Debit card processing and issuance

1,417

1,200

Advertising and marketing

310

222

Amortization of core deposit intangible

294

330

Professional fees

1,224

1,157

Office Supplies

244

273

Telephone

425

437

Other

2,785

2,083

Total noninterest expenses

29,772

26,792

Income before income taxes

14,144

9,511

Provision for income taxes

3,437

2,011

Net income

$

10,707

$

7,500


Key Ratios


Basic Earnings Per Common Share

$

3.45

$

2.26

Diluted Earnings Per Common Share

3.45

2.26

Dividends Per Common Share

0.33

0.33


Net Interest Margin (1)

3.32

%

3.89

%

Efficiency Ratio (1)(2)

67.01

%

63.44

%

Return on Assets

1.13

%

0.95

%

Return on Common Equity

13.49

%

9.69

%


(1) Non-GAAP Presentations: Management discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate and measure the Company's performance, including the presentation of the net interest margin and efficiency ratio calculations on a taxable equivalent basis ("TE"). The net interest margin ratio is calculated by dividing net interest income on a tax equivalent basis by average earning assets for the period. Management believes this measure provides investors with information regarding comparative balance sheet profitability.

(2) The efficiency ratio is calculated as noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income on a TE basis, noninterest income less any securities gains (losses) or other gains (losses), and also includes a TE adjustment on the increases in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance.

BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED)


For the Quarter Ended


September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,


2021

2021

2021

2020

2020


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Interest Income:






Interest and fees on loans

$

8,180

$

8,621

$

8,155

$

8,079

$

8,671

Interest on available-for-sale securities:

Taxable

1,830

1,759

1,721

1,598

1,607

Tax-exempt

419

378

384

384

372

Interest on deposits in other financial institutions

61

48

41

33

41

Total interest income

10,490

10,806

10,301

10,094

10,691

Interest Expense:

Interest on deposits

421

421

415

458

565

Interest on subordinated debentures

195

117

41

41

42

Interest on senior secured term note

103

104

107

113

119

Interest on other borrowings

-

-

20

40

47

Total interest expense

719

642

583

652

773

Net interest income before provision for loan losses

9,771

10,164

9,718

9,442

9,918

Provision for loan losses

-

-

500

1,715

2,615

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

9,771

10,164

9,218

7,727

7,303


Noninterest Income:

Service charges on deposits accounts

787

663

690

781

747

Net gain on sale of loans

2,147

2,217

2,362

3,572

3,412

Net loan servicing income

90

36

369

(177

)

26

Debit card interchange fees

1,146

1,218

1,027

979

1,002

Net gains on sales of securities available-for-sale

-

-

-

428

-

Net other gains (losses)

52

7

42

-

58

Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance

78

72

87

75

76

Other

457

479

458

310

344

Total noninterest income

4,757

4,692

5,035

5,968

5,665


Noninterest Expenses:

Salaries and employee benefits

6,118

5,753

5,734

5,851

5,585

Occupancy and equipment

1,273

1,092

1,182

986

1,137

Data processing

689

641

591

683

629

Debit card processing and issuance

489

503

425

384

409

Advertising and marketing

141

70

99

75

87

Amortization of intangibles

96

96

104

107

107

Professional fees

434

399

390

373

386

Office Supplies

74

93

77

90

94

Telephone

139

144

141

140

138

Other

865

673

968

637

714

Total noninterest expenses

10,318

9,464

9,711

9,326

9,286

Income before income taxes

4,210

5,392

4,542

4,369

3,682

Provision for income taxes

988

1,337

1,112

1,021

819

Net income

$

3,222

$

4,055

$

3,430

$

3,348

$

2,863


Key Ratios


Basic Earnings Per Common Share

$

1.13

$

1.30

$

1.02

$

1.00

$

0.86

Diluted Earnings Per Common Share

1.13

1.30

1.02

1.00

0.86

Dividends Per Common Share

0.11

0.11

0.11

0.11

0.11


Book Value Per Common Share

35.29

34.97

32.95

33.14

32.37

Tangible Book Value Per Share

31.17

30.81

29.40

29.57

28.74

Number of Shares Outstanding

2,848,078

2,842,828

3,359,613

3,372,349

3,302,316

Average Number of Shares Outstanding

2,848,109

3,118,265

3,372,684

3,360,579

3,332,071


Net Interest Margin (1)

3.11

%

3.37

%

3.52

%

3.63

%

3.83

%

Efficiency Ratio (1)(2)

70.70

%

63.28

%

65.53

%

61.80

%

59.39

%

Return on Assets

0.96

%

1.26

%

1.16

%

1.20

%

1.03

%

Return on Common Equity

12.57

%

15.74

%

12.44

%

12.08

%

10.64

%


(1) Non-GAAP Presentations: Management discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate and measure the Company's performance, including the presentation of net interest income, net interest margin and efficiency ratio calculations on a taxable equivalent basis ("TE"). The net interest margin is calculated by dividing net interest income on a TE basis by average earning assets for the period. Management believes this measure provides investors with information regarding comparative balance sheet profitability.


(2) The efficiency ratio is calculated as noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income on an TE basis, noninterest income less any securities gains (losses) or other gains (losses), and also includes a TE adjustment on interest on tax-exempt securities, loans, and the increases in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance.


(UNAUDITED)

As of

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,


2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

Cash and due from banks

$

16,536

$

16,418

$

15,108

$

12,012

$

17,403

Interest-bearing deposits in banks and other

104,722

140,073

50,199

46,278

47,848

Securities

472,472

448,072

379,187

352,082

317,761

Net loans/leases

658,323

666,738

700,399

668,321

681,060

Goodwill and core deposit intangible

11,723

11,819

11,914

12,018

12,125

Other assets

54,218

53,629

50,826

50,888

50,105

Total assets

$

1,317,994

$

1,336,749

$

1,207,633

$

1,141,599

$

1,126,302


Deposits

$

1,169,085

$

1,188,997

$

1,068,197

$

987,254

$

960,773

Subordinated debentures

20,155

20,155

5,155

5,155

5,155

Senior secured term note

11,667

12,056

12,445

12,833

13,222

Borrowings

5,000

5,000

4,000

14,000

29,000

Other liabilities

11,585

11,131

7,138

10,602

10,161

Stockholders' equity

100,502

99,410

110,698

111,755

107,991

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,317,994

$

1,336,749

$

1,207,633

$

1,141,599

$

1,126,302



ASSET QUALITY DATA

(Amounts in thousands)

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,


2021

2021

2021

2020

2020


Non-accrual loans

$

7,827

$

8,228

$

6,361

$

7,013

$

8,584

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

-

-

-

-

196

Troubled debt restructures - accruing

1,975

1,958

1,996

2,057

2,176

Total nonperforming loans

$

9,802

$

10,186

$

8,357

$

9,070

$

10,956

Other real estate owned

-

-

-

1

1

Total nonperforming assets

$

9,802

$

10,186

$

8,357

$

9,071

$

10,957


Total loans

$

669,547

$

677,967

$

711,515

$

679,085

$

691,003

Allowance for loan losses

11,224

11,229

11,116

10,764

9,943

Loans, less allowance for loan losses

$

658,323

$

666,738

$

700,399

$

668,321

$

681,060

Nonperforming Assets to total Assets

0.74

%

0.76

%

0.69

%

0.79

%

0.97

%

Nonperforming loans to total loans

1.46

%

1.50

%

1.17

%

1.34

%

1.59

%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

1.68

%

1.66

%

1.56

%

1.59

%

1.44

%

Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans

114.5

%

110.2

%

133.0

%

118.7

%

90.8

%



For the Quarter Ended

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

ROLL FORWARD OF ALLOWANCE

2021

2021

2021

2020

2020


Beginning Balance

$

11,229

$

11,116

$

10,764

$

9,943

$

10,102

Provision

-

-

500

1,715

2,615

Loans charged off

103

61

582

1,334

2,892

Loan recoveries

98

174

434

440

118

Net charge-offs

5

(113

)

148

894

2,774

Ending Balance

$

11,224

$

11,229

$

11,116

$

10,764

$

9,943


BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
ANALYSIS of AVERAGE BALANCES & TAX EQUIVALENT INTEREST RATES

Average Balance Sheet with Resultant Interest and Rates

(Dollars in thousands - unaudited)





(Yields on a tax-equivalent basis) (1)

For the Quarter Ended

September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

Average


Average

Average


Average

Average


Average

Balance

Interest

Rate

Balance

Interest

Rate

Balance

Interest

Rate

Interest Earning Assets:










Interest-bearing deposits and other

$

119,991

$

61

0.20

%

$

105,385

$

48

0.18

%

$

42,716

$

41

0.38

%

Investment securities:

Taxable investment securities

413,853

1,830

1.75

%

365,329

1,759

1.93

%

257,506

1,607

2.48

%

Tax-exempt investment securities

52,663

420

4.05

%

52,197

378

3.73

%

47,090

372

4.09

%

Total Investment securities

466,516

2,250

2.01

%

417,526

2,137

2.16

%

304,596

1,979

2.73

%

Loans

675,070

8,180

4.81

%

700,109

8,621

4.94

%

693,418

8,670

4.97

%

Total Earning Assets

$

1,261,577

$

10,491

3.34

%

$

1,223,020

$

10,806

3.58

%

$

1,040,730

$

10,690

4.13

%

Allowance for loan losses

(11,229

)

(11,221

)

(11,018

)

Cash and due from banks

16,821

17,124

18,901

Other assets

61,274

58,008

58,022

Total Assets

$

1,328,443

$

1,286,931

$

1,106,635

Interest Bearing Liabilities:

Interest bearing checking accounts

$

300,935

$

180

0.24

%

$

302,946

$

180

0.24

%

$

292,875

$

166

0.23

%

Savings and money market deposits

423,894

109

0.10

%

396,476

96

0.10

%

335,043

111

0.13

%

Time deposits

76,682

133

0.69

%

77,155

145

0.75

%

91,366

288

1.25

%

Total interest bearing deposits

801,511

422

0.21

%

776,577

421

0.22

%

719,284

565

0.31

%

Subordinated debentures and notes

20,155

195

3.83

%

13,067

117

3.59

%

5,155

42

3.25

%

Borrowings

16,670

103

2.45

%

16,501

104

2.51

%

42,637

165

1.54

%

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

$

838,336

$

720

0.34

%

$

806,145

$

642

0.32

%

$

767,076

$

772

0.40

%

Interest Rate Spread

3.00

%

3.26

%

3.73

%

Noninterest checking accounts

381,046

371,146

224,552

Other liabilities

7,381

6,283

7,950

Total liabilities

1,226,763

1,183,574

999,578

Total Stockholders' equity

101,680

103,357

107,057

Total Liabilities and

Stockholders' Equity

$

1,328,443

$

1,286,931

$

1,106,635

Net Interest Income/Margin

$

9,771

3.11

%

$

10,164

3.37

%

$

9,918

3.83

%

(1) Management discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate and measure the Company's performance including a presentation of net interest income with a net interest margin ratio on a tax-equivalent (TE) basis. The net interest margin is calculated by dividing net interest income on a TE basis by average earning assets for the period. Management believes this measure provides investors with information regarding comparative balance sheet profitability. Nonaccrual loans are included in the above-stated average balances.

BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET WITH RESULTANT INTEREST AND RATES

Average Balance Sheet with Resultant Interest and Rates


(Amounts in thousands)







(yields on a tax-equivalent basis)(1)

For the Nine Months Ended


September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020


Average


Average

Average


Average


Balance

Interest

Rate

Balance

Interest

Rate

Interest Earning Assets:







Interest-bearing deposits and other

$

99,997

$

150

0.20

%

$

32,518

$

244

1.00

%

Investment securities:

Taxable investment securities

366,982

5,309

1.93

%

234,704

4,729

2.69

%

Tax-exempt investment securities

52,329

1,182

3.87

%

44,811

1,067

4.10

%

Total Investment securities

419,311

6,491

2.18

%

279,515

5,796

2.92

%

Loans

686,905

24,956

4.86

%

674,503

25,362

5.02

%


Total Earning Assets

$

1,206,213

$

31,597

3.54

%

$

986,536

$

31,402

4.29

%

Allowance for loan losses

(11,176

)

(9,274

)

Cash and due from banks

16,668

16,594

Other assets

59,861

58,483


Total Assets

$

1,271,566

$

1,052,339


Interest Bearing Liabilities:

Interest bearing checking accounts

$

296,196

$

521

0.23

%

$

287,538

$

657

0.31

%

Savings and money market deposits

392,575

290

0.10

%

307,807

578

0.25

%

Time deposits

78,529

447

0.76

%

102,306

1,146

1.50

%

Total interest bearing deposits

767,300

1,258

0.22

%

697,651

2,381

0.46

%

Subordinated debentures

12,847

353

3.67

%

5,155

141

3.64

%

Borrowings

19,811

334

2.25

%

35,584

473

1.78

%


Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

$

799,958

$

1,945

0.32

%

$

738,390

$

2,995

0.54

%


Interest Rate Spread

3.22

%

3.75

%


Noninterest checking accounts

358,500

203,854

Other liabilities

7,012

7,131

Total liabilities

1,165,470

949,375

Total Stockholders' equity

106,096

102,964

Total Liabilities and

Stockholders' Equity

$

1,271,566

$

1,052,339


Net Interest Income/Margin

$

29,652

3.32

%

$

28,407

3.89

%


SOURCE: Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/668816/Blackhawk-Bancorp-Announces-2021-Third-Quarter-Earnings

