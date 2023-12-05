Blackline Safety Corp.'s (TSE:BLN) biggest owners are individual investors who got richer after stock soared 12% last week

Key Insights

Blackline Safety's significant individual investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

The top 6 shareholders own 51% of the company

Institutions own 15% of Blackline Safety

If you want to know who really controls Blackline Safety Corp. (TSE:BLN), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. With 43% stake, individual investors possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

As a result, individual investors collectively scored the highest last week as the company hit CA$282m market cap following a 12% gain in the stock.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Blackline Safety.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Blackline Safety?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Blackline Safety. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Blackline Safety, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 13% of Blackline Safety. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. The company's largest shareholder is DAK Capital Inc, with ownership of 25%. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 13% and 4.6%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Additionally, the company's CEO Cody Slater directly holds 2.5% of the total shares outstanding.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 6 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Blackline Safety

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We can see that insiders own shares in Blackline Safety Corp.. In their own names, insiders own CA$13m worth of stock in the CA$282m company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 43% stake in Blackline Safety. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 25%, of the shares on issue. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Blackline Safety better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks for example - Blackline Safety has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

