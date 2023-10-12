An In-depth Look at BDJ's Dividend Performance and Sustainability

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) recently announced a dividend of $0.06 per share, payable on 2023-10-31, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-10-13. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's delve into BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Do?

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a United States closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust's Dividend Analysis

A Glimpse at BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust's Dividend History

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2005. Dividends are currently distributed on a monthly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust's Dividend Analysis

Breaking Down BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 11.02% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 8.88%. This suggests an expectation of decreased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust's annual dividend growth rate was 7.10%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to 6.00% per year.

Based on BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock as of today is approximately 14.75%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust's Dividend Analysis

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-06-30, BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust's dividend payout ratio is 0.98. This may suggest that the company's dividend may not be sustainable.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust's profitability 2 out of 10 as of 2023-06-30, suggesting the dividend may not be sustainable. The company has reported net profit in 3 years out of the past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust's growth rank of 2 out of 10 suggests that the company has poor growth prospects and thus, the dividend may not be sustainable.

Next Steps

Given the current dividend yield, growth rate, payout ratio, and growth metrics, investors need to consider whether BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust's dividend is sustainable. It's essential to keep an eye on these metrics over time for any significant changes. Remember, a high dividend yield is only beneficial if the dividend payment is sustainable in the long run.

